Aberdeen secondary schools football: Aberdeen Grammar S1 crowned champions with victory against Lochside Academy

Aberdeen Grammar were crowned champions after defeating Lochside Academy 3-1 in the S1 CNR International League play-off.

Grammar carved up the first chance at Lochside Academy, but Isaac Alino’s effort was well gathered by Lennox Greig in the Lochside goal.

Grammar’s Preston Mackie had a shot blocked before Gerard Kasparian crossed to the unmarked Alino, but he was denied by Greig.

The visitors took the lead on 24 minutes when Sam Gibson fed Alino, who slid the ball beyond Greig.

Lochside equalised in first-half injury time when Caiden McMullan picked out Jamie Ellis, who produced a superb finish into the top corner from 25 yards out.

The hosts created the first opening of the second period with Ethan Bruce called upon to keep out a Lyle McIntosh attempt.

Grammar grabbed the crucial next goal when Blake Lamb’s cross was headed goalwards by Fergus Willox. The Lochside goalkeeper couldn’t hold on to the ball and Harry Ross was first to react and turn the ball home.

The visitors then made it 3-1 when Srihith Muppana surged down the right, cut inside, and sent a lovely left-footed drive into the top corner.

Lochside were not giving up and McIntosh went close with a 20-yard shot which bounced back off the crossbar.

Alino had a chance to make it 4-1 to Grammar in the final minute, but his effort went just wide of the post.