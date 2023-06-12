Aberdeen secondary schools football: Aberdeen Grammar S1 crowned champions with victory against Lochside Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Aberdeen secondary schools football: Aberdeen Grammar S1 crowned champions with victory against Lochside Academy

The sides met in the CNR International League play-off.

By Walter Craig
Aberdeen Grammar S1 football team Supplied by Walter Craig
Aberdeen Grammar S1 football team Supplied by Walter Craig

Aberdeen Grammar were crowned champions after defeating Lochside Academy 3-1 in the S1 CNR International League play-off.

Grammar carved up the first chance at Lochside Academy, but Isaac Alino’s effort was well gathered by Lennox Greig in the Lochside goal.

Grammar’s Preston Mackie had a shot blocked before Gerard Kasparian crossed to the unmarked Alino, but he was denied by Greig.

The visitors took the lead on 24 minutes when Sam Gibson fed Alino, who slid the ball beyond Greig.

Lochside equalised in first-half injury time when Caiden McMullan picked out Jamie Ellis, who produced a superb finish into the top corner from 25 yards out.

The hosts created the first opening of the second period with Ethan Bruce called upon to keep out a Lyle McIntosh attempt.

Grammar grabbed the crucial next goal when Blake Lamb’s cross was headed goalwards by Fergus Willox. The Lochside goalkeeper couldn’t hold on to the ball and Harry Ross was first to react and turn the ball home.

The visitors then made it 3-1 when Srihith Muppana surged down the right, cut inside, and sent a lovely left-footed drive into the top corner.

Lochside were not giving up and McIntosh went close with a 20-yard shot which bounced back off the crossbar.

Alino had a chance to make it 4-1 to Grammar in the final minute, but his effort went just wide of the post.

Aberdeen Grammar defeat Banchory Academy on penalties to win Esso Cup

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Youth Football

Aberdeen Grammar S1 football team defeated Banchory Academy in the Esso Trophy final. Supplied by Walter Craig
Aberdeen Grammar defeat Banchory Academy on penalties to win Esso Cup
Grammar captain Finlay Williams and goalscorer Josh Davidson with the CNR International League S3 trophy. Image: Walter Craig
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Grammar third years add CNR International League title to Gerrard…
Westhill Academy on the attack against Cults Academy. Image: Walter Craig.
Westhill Academy defeat Cults Academy to secure Sportman's Trophy
Westdyke 2010s won the Scottish Cup for the first time on Sunday. Image: Stephen Pirie / Westdyke CC
History made as Westdyke CC win the Scottish Cup in dramatic finale at Airdrie
Portlethen Academy first years celebrate with the Green Final Trophy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Secondary Schools football: The best pictures as Portlethen Academy first years put six…
Ellon Academy won the J M Low Trophy. Image: Walter Craig.
Schools football: Ellon Academy defeat Banff in final; Portlethen edge Cults to win President's…
Action from the Aberdeen secondary schools football clash between Westhill Academy and Bucksburn Academy. Image: Walter Craig
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Samuel Dennis the menace for Bucksburn as Westhill Academy winger…
Portlethen's Finlay Dyce (in red) takes on Albyn's Phillip Ogedengbe (left) and Micah Pillai (right). Image: Walter Craig.
Schools football: Portlethen Academy edge Albyn School to reach President's Trophy final
Kincorth Academy's under-14s surged to national success in 1983 with a Scottish School football win - and won praise from Alex Ferguson.
Neil Drysdale: Kincorth Academy's own great footballing triumph came two weeks before Aberdeen's Gothenburg…
Cults' Orfu Ogah on the ball. Image: Walter Craig
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Goalkeeper O'Kennedy's heroics send Cults Academy first year into Green…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]