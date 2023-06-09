Aberdeen Grammar defeat Banchory Academy on penalties to win Esso Cup

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Grammar S1 held their nerve to defeat Banchory Academy on penalties to lift the Esso Cup at Northfield Academy.

Banchory took the lead after only four minutes when Cameron Hauxwell’s drive from 25 yards out took a wicked deflection on its way into the net.

Grammar goalkeeper Ethan Bruce prevented Arlo Ritchie from doubling Banchory’s advantage soon after.

Grammar equalised midway through the first half when Preston Mackie sent Srihith Mupanna clear and he calmly slotted beyond Finlay Tweedie.

They almost took the lead when Mupanna found Isaac Alino who sped towards goal but his shot went narrowly wide of the post.

Leo Corrigan headed narrowly over at the other end as an action-packed half came to a close.

Banchory went close to a second 15 minutes into the second half when David Milne raced in on goal, only to be denied by a fine stop from Bruce.

Banchory had a penalty appeal waved away with 10 minutes to go when Corrigan fell to the ground inside the box.

Bruce kept out a Hauxwell free kick before Daniel Smith and Corrigan both went close.

Morgan Christie had a chance for Grammar three minutes from time but Tweedie tipped the ball away for a corner with Sam Gibson’s header from the resulting set-piece thundering off the crossbar.

There was still time for a superb stop from the Grammar goalkeeper to thwart Alex Cantley and send the game to penalties.

And it was Grammar who emerged victorious in the shootout, winning 3-1 on penalties.