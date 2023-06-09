Aberdeen Grammar defeat Banchory Academy on penalties to win Esso Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Aberdeen Grammar defeat Banchory Academy on penalties to win Esso Cup

A close final at Northfield Academy was settled by spot-kicks.

By Reporter
Aberdeen Grammar S1 football team defeated Banchory Academy in the Esso Trophy final. Supplied by Walter Craig
Aberdeen Grammar S1 football team defeated Banchory Academy in the Esso Trophy final. Supplied by Walter Craig

Aberdeen Grammar S1 held their nerve to defeat Banchory Academy on penalties to lift the Esso Cup at Northfield Academy.

Banchory took the lead after only four minutes when Cameron Hauxwell’s drive from 25 yards out took a wicked deflection on its way into the net.

Grammar goalkeeper Ethan Bruce prevented Arlo Ritchie from doubling Banchory’s advantage soon after.

Grammar equalised midway through the first half when Preston Mackie sent Srihith Mupanna clear and he calmly slotted beyond Finlay Tweedie.

They almost took the lead when Mupanna found Isaac Alino who sped towards goal but his shot went narrowly wide of the post.

Leo Corrigan headed narrowly over at the other end as an action-packed half came to a close.

Rory Hill on the ball for Banchory Academy against Aberdeen Grammar. Image: Walter Craig.

Banchory went close to a second 15 minutes into the second half when David Milne raced in on goal, only to be denied by a fine stop from Bruce.

Banchory had a penalty appeal waved away with 10 minutes to go when Corrigan fell to the ground inside the box.

Bruce kept out a Hauxwell free kick before Daniel Smith and Corrigan both went close.

Morgan Christie had a chance for Grammar three minutes from time but Tweedie tipped the ball away for a corner with Sam Gibson’s header from the resulting set-piece thundering off the crossbar.

There was still time for a superb stop from the Grammar goalkeeper to thwart Alex Cantley and send the game to penalties.

And it was Grammar who emerged victorious in the shootout, winning 3-1 on penalties.

