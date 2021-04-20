Sam Locke finishes in style to win the Barassie Links Masters on the Tartan Pro Tour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Stonehaven golfer Sam Locke claimed his second win on the Tartan Pro Tour with a three-shot victory at the Barassie Links Masters.

Locke, the winner of the Silver Medal for low amateur at the 2018 Open, carded a second successive round of seven-under-par 65 to finish three strokes ahead of Jack Mcdonald, a member of the host course.

Locke, who earned £4,100, finished the event strongly with birdies at five of the closing six holes. The 22-year-old had made only one birdie over the same stretch during his opening round.

Michael Stewart was third on eight under with north-east duo Sean Lawrie and Ross Cameron tied fourth on seven under along with Falkirk’s Ryan Campbell.

The 12-event Tartan Pro Tour heads north for the Royal Dornoch Masters on April 26 and 27.