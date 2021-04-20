Thursday, April 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Golf

Sam Locke finishes in style to win the Barassie Links Masters on the Tartan Pro Tour

by Danny Law
April 20, 2021, 9:30 pm
© PASam Locke.
Sam Locke.

Stonehaven golfer Sam Locke claimed his second win on the Tartan Pro Tour with a three-shot victory at the Barassie Links Masters.

Locke, the winner of the Silver Medal for low amateur at the 2018 Open, carded a second successive round of seven-under-par 65 to finish three strokes ahead of Jack Mcdonald, a member of the host course.

Locke, who earned £4,100, finished the event strongly with birdies at five of the closing six holes. The 22-year-old had made only one birdie over the same stretch during his opening round.

Michael Stewart was third on eight under with north-east duo Sean Lawrie and Ross Cameron tied fourth on seven under along with Falkirk’s Ryan Campbell.

The 12-event Tartan Pro Tour heads north for the Royal Dornoch Masters on April 26 and 27.