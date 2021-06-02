Golf: Paul O’Hara wins Northern Open at Portlethen by three strokes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Overnight leader Paul O’Hara carded a closing round of 68 to win the Northern Open at Portlethen Golf Club by three strokes.

O’Hara, who represents North Lanarkshire Leisure, started the day with a two-shot advantage after his opening score of eight-under-par 64 at the 36-hole Tartan Tour order of merit event.

A birdrie on the par-five second hole helped ease any nerves with further gains at holes seven and nine.

Another birdie at 11 was followed by a dropped shot at the short 12th but O’Hara responded strongly with birdies at 13 and 14.

Congratulations to @pohara61 who has won the 2021 Northern Open, supported by @ArnoldClark and @ThePGA Paul won by 3 shots with a 12 under par total. For the full leaderboard, see the link: https://t.co/FL6Ssg0M3S: pic.twitter.com/YWakmlceDp — PGAScotland (@PGAScotland) June 2, 2021

Another bogey was to follow at the 17th but it mattered not as O’Hara signed for a four-under-par round to finish three shots clear of amateur Rory Franssen (Auchterarder), Gavin Hay (East Renfrewshire) and Chris Doak (Renaissance).

O’Hara, who won £3,000 for finishing top of the leaderboard, had previously recorded a wire-to-wire victory at the Northern Open in 2017 when it was held at Moray Golf Club in Lossiemouth.

Franssen won the Bookless Cup for finishing as the low amateur.

The former Culloden Academy pupil birdied five of his closing seven holes to finish with a 68 and nine-under-par overall.