Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nine Scots have made it through to the second round of the match-play stages at the 118th Women’s Amateur Championship.

Aboyne duo Shannon McWilliam and Carmen Griffiths both progressed at Kilmarnock (Barassie) on Wednesday along with Jasmine Mackintosh of Murcar Links.

However, recently-crowned Scottish Women’s Amateur champion Chloe Goadby (St Regulus) will not be continuing after going down 4 & 2 against Ireland’s Kate Lanigan.

Iceland’s Ragnhildur Kristinsdóttir had recorded the lowest round (seven-under 66) of the stroke play stages to finish as the leading qualifier however she also exited after a 4 & 3 loss to Aine Donegan (Ireland).

McWilliam is through to face Donegan after defeating Jordan Ryan (Wales) 4 & 3 while fellow Aboyne golfer Griffiths beat Paula Grant (Ireland) 5 & 4 to set up a tie against England’s Annabell Fuller on Thursday.

Mackintosh will take on England’s Maggie Whitehead after a 3 & 1 win over Harriet Lockley of Wales.

Sit back and enjoy @Hannahgolfer13 🏌️‍♀️ You're through to the second round of knockouts 🥊 #TheWomensAmateur pic.twitter.com/lptof2NcXP — The R&A (@RandA) June 9, 2021

Elsewhere, there were wins for Lorna McClymont (Milngavie), Hazel Macgarvie (Royal Troon), Louise Duncan (West Kilbride), Rachel Foster (Prestwick St Nicholas) and Grace Crawford (West Links Junior) while Hannah Darling (Broomieknowe) triumphed in a battle of the Scots against Luisa Gibson (Irvine).

Joining Gibson and Goadby in exiting the tournament were Jennifer Rankine (Haggs Castle), Clara Young (North Berwick) and Megan Ashley (Blairgowrie).

The winner of the Pam Barton Memorial Salver gains entry to the Women’s Open, US Women’s Open, the Evian Championship and Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship, provided the winner has not turned professional beforehand.

Alison Rose’s victory at Cruden Bay in 1997 was the last time a Scot triumphed in the Women’s Amateur.

Scots in the second round

Aine Donegan v Shannon McWilliam

Grace Crawford v Roisin Scanlon

Kate Lanigan v Lorna McClymont

Jóhanna Lea Lúðvíksdóttir v Hazel Macgarvie

Louise Duncan v Lottie Woad

Hannah Darling v Rachel Foster

Annabell Fuller v Carmen Griffiths

Jasmine Mackintosh v Maggie Whitehead.