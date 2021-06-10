Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Golf superstars Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm have their sights set firmly on victory after confirming their places at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in July.

World number two Thomas and Rahm, ranked one spot lower, have added their names to an already stellar field at the Renaissance Club from July 8.

Accompanying them for the Rolex Series event in East Lothian will be the likes of Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton and Xander Schaufele.

But both Rahm and Thomas have immediately made their intentions clear: they want to take home the title.

“I can’t wait to get back to Scotland and the Renaissance Club,” said Thomas, who made his first pro start at St Andrews during the 2013 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

© Ringo H W Chiu/AP/Shutterstock

“I have a lot of good memories of playing in Scotland and it would be an awesome place to win a first Rolex Series title.

“I’ve said before it’s a goal of mine to win on different tours and in different countries, and I would love to be successful when I come back to the Scottish Open in July.”

Four-time Rolex Series winner Rahm suffered on-course heartbreak at the Memorial Tournament earlier this month after a positive Covid-19 test forced his withdrawal while six strokes in the lead.

The Spaniard nonetheless goes into the US Open at Torrey Pines on June 17 as the favourite and would love to arrive in Scotland next month with his first major in the bag ahead of the Open a week later.

He said: “I’m looking forward to teeing it up at the Scottish Open for the first time.

“I always enjoy playing in Rolex Series events, and I’ve had success in them in the past few years, so it will be pretty cool to try to add another title in Scotland this summer ahead of the Open.”

Spectators returning

Last year’s Scottish Open was delayed until October with no fans allowed to attend due to pandemic restrictions.

This year, a limited number of spectators will be able to attend the event. Tickets can be found here.