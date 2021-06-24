Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy to play next month’s Scottish Open

Former world number one Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will play next month’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

The four-time major champion is one of five players in the top 10 who will tee it up at the Renaissance Club from July 8-11.

McIlroy, who was critical of the set-up at the host venue on his last appearance in 2019, will be making his seventh appearance at the event.

World number one Jon Rahm is also heading to Scotland next month along with the third, fourth and fifth ranked players, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

World number 11 Tyrrell Hatton and his fellow 2018 Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari and Henrik Stenson are also in the field along with the current European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington and his newly appointed vice-captains Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell.

Reigning Race to Dubai champion Lee Westwood is also confirmed for this year’s event, alongside 12-time European Tour winner Ian Poulter, defending champion Aaron Rai and fellow Englishmen Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Wallace and 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, who have 17 European Tour titles between them.

Leading the home charge will be Robert MacIntyre, the highest-ranked Scotsman in the world at 50 in the rankings. He is one of 10 Scots in the field while Drumoig’s Connor Syme is first reserve.