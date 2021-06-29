Murcar Links golfer Jasmine Mackintosh sits in a tie for second after day one of the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Mackintosh, who fell at the second match play stage of the recent Women’s Amateur Championship, carded five birdies and a bogey in her round of four-under 68.

Alongside her in second are Louise Duncan (West Kilbride), Chloe Goadby (St Regulus) and Emily Toy.

The quartet trail leader Hannah Darling (Broomieknowe) by one shot going into Wednesday’s second round.

🔥 | An incredible back nine from @Hannahgolfer13 as she takes the clubhouse lead at @RoyalTroonGC. Live scores from #SGHelenHolm available 👇 — Scottish Golf (@ScottishGolf) June 29, 2021

Also in the field at Troon are Aboyne duo Shannon McWilliam (-1) and Carmen Griffiths (+1) as well as Nairn’s Carinne Taylor (+3).

Megan Robb (Banchory) sits at four-over-par while Ellie Docherty (Moray) is one further back.

Meanwhile, Taylor White (Royal Dornoch) goes into day two at 12-over and Rachel Mathieson (Hazlehead) is 15-over.