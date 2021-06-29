Wednesday, June 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Golf

Scottish Women’s Open: Murcar Links’ Jasmine Mackintosh in share of second after day one

By Sean Martin
June 29, 2021, 8:36 pm Updated: June 29, 2021, 8:39 pm
Jasmine Mackintosh is going well at the Scottish Women's Open

Murcar Links golfer Jasmine Mackintosh sits in a tie for second after day one of the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Mackintosh, who fell at the second match play stage of the recent Women’s Amateur Championship, carded five birdies and a bogey in her round of four-under 68.

Alongside her in second are Louise Duncan (West Kilbride), Chloe Goadby (St Regulus) and Emily Toy.

The quartet trail leader Hannah Darling (Broomieknowe) by one shot going into Wednesday’s second round.

Also in the field at Troon are Aboyne duo Shannon McWilliam (-1) and Carmen Griffiths (+1) as well as Nairn’s Carinne Taylor (+3).

Megan Robb (Banchory) sits at four-over-par while Ellie Docherty (Moray) is one further back.

Meanwhile, Taylor White (Royal Dornoch) goes into day two at 12-over and Rachel Mathieson (Hazlehead) is 15-over.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal