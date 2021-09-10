Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BMW PGA: ‘Only a matter of time’ until Robert MacIntyre plays in the Ryder Cup, says G-Mac

By Steve Scott
September 10, 2021, 3:41 pm
Robert MacIntyre shot 69 but missed the cut by one.
Robert MacIntyre couldn’t quite beat the cut at the BMW PGA Championship but Ryder Cup vice captain Graeme McDowell thinks he’s a certainty for future European teams.

The Scot made a long up and down for par at the 18th to complete a bogey-free three-under 69, but his total of one-under was just looking like a shot short of the cut mark.

McDowell, a lieutenant for captain Padraig Harrington at Whistling Straits, was this week detailed to play with MacIntyre and although it seems unlikely the Scot will now make this team, the former US Open champion thinks he’ll be there in time.

‘It’s only a matter of time until he plays in a Ryder Cup’

“He showed me that it’s only a matter of time until he plays in a Ryder Cup,” said McDowell.

“Robert makes a lot of birdies. You know, he makes mistakes, like we all did when we were young. It is very hard to have the full polished, finished article, but he is very close.”

McDowell said that he’d joked with MacIntyre about being his top man if he gets to be skipper himself in the not too distant future.

“We were talking about Ryder Cup captains and I said that there is a Ryder Cup in Ireland in 2027 (at Adare Manor) that I had my beady eye on,” he said. “I said to him, ‘hopefully I’ll be giving you a slap on the back and sending you on Sunday leading the team’.

“It won’t be his first Ryder Cup in 2027. I think he’s a quality player. I love him, I think he’s got a great attitude, he’s super-talented.

“He’s just young and aggressive and that equals birdies and mistakes.”

‘He has a lot of belief in himself’

Graeme McDowell on the 3rd fairway at Wentworth.

Even if it’s not to be for Whistling Straits, he’ll get there eventually, McDowell stressed.

“For sure and he knows that,” added the hero of Celtic Manor in 2010 and Gleneagles in 2014. “I think he has a lot of belief in himself. He’s a very grounded individual.

“He’s a great lad and he impresses me.”

MacIntyre was hugely frustrated to be going home early from a venue he feels is right up his track.

“I thought I played really well again, bogey free, and I don’t know how to get off this train I’m on right now,” he said. “I hit one bad shot, I felt. I’m just getting battered right now and the frustration’s starting to build.

‘It could have been an easy six, seven under’

Robert MacIntyre was bogey free on Friday but 69 wasn’t enough.

“That could have been an easy six, seven under par. If I hole those medium range putts, people are saying, that’s a decent score, you deserve that.

“It’s a golf course that suits me absolutely perfectly and it’s starting to drive me mental now. I’m going to go away from here and think about what to do.

“I feel I’m in the right place physically and mentally but it’s starting to get to me. You just need a little spark to get you going. I’ve just not got any sparks this last four or five weeks.”

 

