Newmachar to host Scottish Challenge on its return to the Challenge Tour in 2022

The Scottish Challenge will return to the Challenge Tour next year thanks to the support of Paul Lawrie and the backing of one of his long-time sponsors.

The former Open champion is behind the revival of the event, which was won by Aberdonian David Law when it was last held in 2018, with the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A set to be held at Newmachar Golf Club on May 26-29.

The event has been included in the 31-date Challenge Tour schedule for 2022 which will feature golf tournaments held in 18 different countries.

Jamie Hodges, head of Challenge Tour, said: “I am incredibly proud to unveil our schedule for the 2022 Road to Mallorca season, which boasts the biggest total prize fund since the Challenge Tour’s inception in 1989.

“This expansive global schedule would not be possible without the incredible support of our promoters, national federations and tournament sponsors, so I would like to take this opportunity to thank them.

“We are also very grateful for the commitment of Rolex and The R&A, as well as DP World through their title partnership of the DP World Tour, all of which has helped us raise prize funds and increase playing opportunities for our members, further strengthening the Challenge Tour’s reputation as the perfect platform for players to achieve global success.”