Stephen Gallacher: PGA Tour make major statement in a bid to combat LIV Golf threat

The PGA Tour has outlined how it is going to tackle the threat of LIV Golf – and it is a massive statement of intent.

They are increasing prize money at 12 events to match those of LIV Golf. There will be a commitment from the top players to compete in at least 20 events per year and guaranteed minimum earnings for PGA Tour members.

There is a guarantee, for example, that all PGA Tour players who play in 15 events will earn no less than $500,000.

Non-exempt members will also receive $5,000 for travel and tournament-related expenses when they miss the cut.

The Player Impact Program awarded to players who help drive more interest on social media and beyond has more than doubled to $100million to be split between the 20 players who resonate most with fans.

The announcement looks to be great for the players.

It is clearly an attempt to prevent more players making the switch to LIV Golf and I reckon it will have the desired effect.

It is easy to see why players want to get onto the PGA Tour and hopefully the DP World Tour follow suit down the line.

Jay Monaghan, the PGA Tour commissioner, was asked whether the players who have joined LIV Golf would be welcomed back – and he was pretty clear that they wouldn’t be.

I think this will make things easier for the players who had been swithering over whether to join LIV.

They will now realise that they can make a lot more money on the PGA Tour and it will make the prospect of joining LIV look a far more risky decision.

Some players who have already made the switch may be having regrets, especially those who have maybe joined LIV on a one-year agreement.

This is a big statement and, after weighing everything up and lots of negotiations behind the scenes, the PGA Tour look like they are on the front foot.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have also put their weight behind the announcement, which included the launch of a new “tech-infused” golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour from 2024.

This will be in a custom-built venue and the idea of stadium golf with Tiger and Rory involved could be a big hit.

Tiger flew in for a private meeting with the PGA Tour players ahead of the BMW Championship and Rory made reference to the fact that it was clear who was the “alpha” in the room.

When Tiger speaks, everyone listens.

He seems to have been very instrumental with everything the PGA Tour announced yesterday. I don’t think they would have launched this without speaking to the main players and checking they were behind it.

This is certainly going to make it more appealing for players to stay on the PGA Tour.

There is still a lot of uncertainty around and talks are imminent on the criteria for next year’s Ryder Cup and you can be sure the so-called LIV rebels’ participation in the event will need to be addressed.

In the United States, it has been fairly straightforward with the guys who have left the PGA Tour being suspended from the tour.

Introducing enhancements to the PGA TOUR and its schedule that will take effect in 2023. A culmination of a strengthened partnership between the TOUR and the players, and amongst the players themselves. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2022

On the DP World Tour it is not so simple, however. Ian Poulter was in the field for the Czech Masters last week and is part of an ongoing legal challenge to ensure he can continue to play in our tournaments.

It just feels such a sad state of affairs when Mr Ryder Cup is taking the tour to court but that’s where we are.

What clouds this issue further is the fact the likes of Poulter and Sergio Garcia, who have joined LIV, will have to play more of our events in the next 12 months to gain the ranking points they need to make Luke Donald’s team.

Lawsuits across the Atlantic

But there is also litigation now happening across the Atlantic too following Patrick Reed’s decision to sue the Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee for $750million.

The eye-watering sum of money is being pursued following a claim there has been an attempt to destroy his reputation, and create hate and a hostile environment with the intention to discredit his name.

Larry Klayman, Reed’s lawyer, is already suing the PGA Tour after alleging it colluded with DP World Tour and other entities to restrain competition from LIV Golf.

I’m saddened by the whole affair. I’m trying my hardest with my foundation – as Paul Lawrie is with his own foundation in the north-east – of trying to get people into the game of golf.

But stories like this do nothing to help that cause and it’s hard to shake the feeling our game is taking hits from all and sundry at the minute.

Loch Lomond is a fitting legacy to the legendary Tom Weiskopf

It was sad to learn of the passing of the great Tom Weiskopf due to pancreatic cancer this week.

I had the good fortune of meeting the great man when I represented Loch Lomond, the course he helped develop with Jay Morrish, and he was a great character.

The American was a giant of a man, a great storyteller, and a legend in Scottish golf.

His Open win at Troon in 1973 made him a household name in Britain but his lasting legacy will be the fabulous golf course he has left behind at Loch Lomond.

When I look at the land before he came on the scene and the incredible course which now lies there, it’s truly spectacular.

He was quite the character and it’s incredible to think he came close to perishing in a bog on the site at Loch Lomond years ago.

He will be sorely missed but what a lasting legacy he has left behind.

Get well soon Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris has gone from the high of winning his first tournament to sitting out the rest of the season after being forced to miss the FedExCup finale this week due to injury.

Zalatoris was forced to pull out of the BMW Championship mid-tournament last week after tweaking his back – or so he thought.

It turns out the injury is much worse than a tweak as he has two herniated discs.

I’m no medical expert but I know that isn’t good.

The fact he’ll sit out the final tournament this week and won’t be able to take part in the Presidents Cup next month will be a huge blow.

But of greater importance is making a full recovery. Here’s hoping the young man makes a full recovery and is back on the golf course soon.