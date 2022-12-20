Golf: Aberdeen’s David Law looks to build on most consistent DP World Tour season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Aberdeen’s David Law looks to build on most consistent DP World Tour season

By Alan Brown
December 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Scotland's David Law during day four of the Horizon Irish Open 2022 at Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. Image: PA
Scotland's David Law during day four of the Horizon Irish Open 2022 at Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. Image: PA

David Law is ready to build on his most consistent season on the DP World Tour next year.

Aberdonian David, 31, made 21 cuts out of 28 events, which included two top-10 finishes, breaking into the tour’s top 50 rankings for the first time at No 49.

“This season’s results are the result of hard work, good team-work and probably adopting a better playing schedule,” said David.

Crucially David holed a 10-foot par putt at the 72nd hole at the Horizon Irish Open, won by Poland’s Adrian Meronk, earning the Scot a share of fourth, a cheque for 243,460 euros, but also a place in The Open at St Andrews, where he finished 72nd.

David Law during day one of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: PA

David added: “The result in Ireland was a bonus because I had hardly hit any balls for two weeks ahead of it due to a hip injury.

“I went into the tournament with zero expectations, but it was pleasing week.

‘It’s all about being positive’

“Obviously, holing the putt to qualify for St Andrews was the highlight. That’s why we play the game, why we practise and prepare as we do.

“You know you are going to face a situation when you are going to be nervous and that your hands are shaking.

“Fortunately, I hit a good putt, the ball didn’t bobble and went straight in the centre of the cup.

“Some days they go in… others they don’t… but it is all about being positive.”

The impressive form rolled on at the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews a couple of weeks later as David picked up 98,875 euros for finishing third, just three shots behind American winner Sean Crocker.

David is enjoying the festive period with his family ahead of heading off to play three tournaments in the Middle East starting with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship from January 19.

“This year was good,” added David, “but the most pleasing aspect is there is certainly room for improvement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Golf

Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Gemma Dryburgh.
Golf: Gemma Dryburgh hopes breakthrough year has given her a platform to push for…
Rory McIlroy's in action at The 150th Open at St Andrews. Image: PA.
Stephen Gallacher: The golfing highs and lows of 2022
Colin Montgomerie.
Exclusive: Colin Montgomerie reveals his top five favourite golf courses in the north of…
Gemma Dryburgh and her caddie, Paul Heselden, stand at the fourth tee during the final round of the LPGA's Palos Verdes Championship golf tournament, in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Image: Shutterstock
Alan Brown's golf: Aberdeen's Gemma Dryburgh sets sights on LPGA Major challenge - while…
Matt Fitzpatrick with the championship trophy after his US Open win in Boston.
Stephen Gallacher: Why is there no love for golf from Sports Personality of the…
Paul Lawrie believes one of the three other original candidates should replace Stenson.
Tartan Pro Tour forms official link with European Challenge Tour
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club's Aberdeen Pennant League winners. Back, from left, Nick Macandrew, Don Macandrew, Blair Moir, Paul Moir, Fintan McKenna, Wayne Thompson, Dan Sim (match and handicap). Front, Barry Mitchell, Niall Young, Craig Leith and Grant Joss.
Golf: 2023 Aberdeen Pennant League fixtures revealed
Australia's Cameron Smith is T2G's player of the year.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Cam Smith's brilliance at St Andrews makes him our…
Calum Scott of Nairn Golf Club.
Nairn's Calum Scott included in Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup squad

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented