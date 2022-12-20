Golf: Aberdeen’s David Law looks to build on most consistent DP World Tour season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Law is ready to build on his most consistent season on the DP World Tour next year.

Aberdonian David, 31, made 21 cuts out of 28 events, which included two top-10 finishes, breaking into the tour’s top 50 rankings for the first time at No 49.

“This season’s results are the result of hard work, good team-work and probably adopting a better playing schedule,” said David.

Crucially David holed a 10-foot par putt at the 72nd hole at the Horizon Irish Open, won by Poland’s Adrian Meronk, earning the Scot a share of fourth, a cheque for 243,460 euros, but also a place in The Open at St Andrews, where he finished 72nd.

David added: “The result in Ireland was a bonus because I had hardly hit any balls for two weeks ahead of it due to a hip injury.

“I went into the tournament with zero expectations, but it was pleasing week.

‘It’s all about being positive’

“Obviously, holing the putt to qualify for St Andrews was the highlight. That’s why we play the game, why we practise and prepare as we do.

“You know you are going to face a situation when you are going to be nervous and that your hands are shaking.

“Fortunately, I hit a good putt, the ball didn’t bobble and went straight in the centre of the cup.

“Some days they go in… others they don’t… but it is all about being positive.”

The impressive form rolled on at the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews a couple of weeks later as David picked up 98,875 euros for finishing third, just three shots behind American winner Sean Crocker.

David is enjoying the festive period with his family ahead of heading off to play three tournaments in the Middle East starting with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship from January 19.

“This year was good,” added David, “but the most pleasing aspect is there is certainly room for improvement.”