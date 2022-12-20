‘You could have killed her’: Man, 19, choked and punched heavily pregnant teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘You could have killed her’: Man, 19, choked and punched heavily pregnant teenager

By David Love
December 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook

A 19-year-old man has been warned he could have killed a heavily pregnant teenager after he beat her up in Inverness.

Zachary Williams punched his victim in the face while she was 28 weeks pregnant then seized her by the throat and started squeezing, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

He also repeatedly pushed her on the body and chased after her as she tried to escape.

Williams also pleaded guilty to sending her text messages on August 1 2022 containing threats of violence and derogatory remarks.

He was remanded in custody last month by Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald until a background report had been prepared on the first offender.

‘Emotionally immature’

Defence solicitor David Patterson said: “He accepts fully this is a serious offence. It was nasty and wholly unacceptable. He has learning difficulties and is emotionally immature.

“He also understands he is at a crossroads but there are alternatives to custody.”

Sentencing Williams to 225 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to detention, Sheriff Macdonald also placed him under three years of social work supervision and imposed a non-harassment order for the same period.

Williams, of Golf View Road, Inverness, must also participate in a programme for violent and abusive men.

Sheriff Macdonald told him: “You repeatedly punched her to the danger of life and you could have killed her. If you were 25, I would have sent you to jail.

“But you have the capacity to change so I am going to give you a chance.

“I hope you have learned a lesson being on remand for the past month.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Drunk woman threw mop at barmaid who refused to serve her and told police…
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Warning that additional trial courts will be 'utterly pointless' without lawyers to cover them
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
10 of the best crime podcasts you might have missed in 2022
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Angry boyfriend broke into mum's flat to accuse her of cheating in front of…
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
High-risk sex offender caught with internet-enabled television bought with benefit payment
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Murder trial date set for north-east man accused of shooting disabled wife in the…

Most Read

1
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Zachary Williams attacked a pregnant woman. Image: Facebook
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented