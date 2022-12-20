Tartan Pro Tour forms official link with European Challenge Tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tartan Pro Tour forms official link with European Challenge Tour

By Paul Third
December 20, 2022, 12:00 pm
The Tartan Pro Tour, founded by Paul Lawrie, has become an official feeder tour to the Challenge Tour. Image: PA
The Tartan Pro Tour, founded by Paul Lawrie, has become an official feeder tour to the Challenge Tour. Image: PA

The Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour will become an official feeder tour to the European Challenge Tour from 2023.

The order of merit leader at the end of next season will secure an exemption to play on the Challenge Tour circuit in 2024.

Tartan Tour founder Paul Lawrie is delighted to be able to extend the pathway for aspiring professionals in the game.

The former Open champion said: “This is a huge step forward for Tartan Pro Tour.

“Since we began these events during the pandemic in 2020, our goal has been to provide playing and development opportunities to better prepare up-and-coming players, professionals and amateurs, to compete at higher levels of the sport.

“To now be a part of the player pathway onto the European Challenge Tour, I feel we’ve really achieved that and it will be an added incentive for those players aspiring to play at the next level of the game.”

Tartan Tour schedule announced

The official link-up between the two tours comes as the Tartan Tour announces its 2023 schedule.

The Scottish-based tour will include 13 stroke-play events across three days over 54 holes at prominent venues between May and September.

Barassie Links will host the opening event with Gleneagles, venue of the 2014 Ryder Cup, hosting the final event of the season at the end of September.

Former Open champion Paul Lawrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Lawrie added: “We return to many of the fantastic venues which have been part of our journey from the beginning (in 2020) and are delighted to visit some new venues next season.

“The Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews, Macdonald Cardrona Golf & Spa, Downfield Golf Club, Portlethen Golf Club and Gleneagles Centenary Course join the list and I’m delighted they have come on board this year.

“Each host venue has been so accommodating and helpful with making the dates work; the quality of these courses is very high, so it will be great for the players to play competitive golf and test themselves at each of these varied course types.

“I want to say a massive thank you once again to Farmfoods for their outstanding support as well as The R&A and all our official tour partners for their backing.

“The venues which support the development of golfers through these events is also incredible.”

Places for Scottish Challenge at Newmachar up for grabs

Players will compete for prize money in the region of £350,000 on the tour.

The three leading players from the 2023 Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit who are not otherwise exempt following the conclusion of the Macdonald Cardrona event on July 19, will win an invite to the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A from August 10-13 at Newmachar Golf Club.

The Tartan Pro Tour is open to professional golfers and elite amateurs, male and female.

Every penny of players’ entry fees are added into the overall prize fund for each event and supplemented by corporate funding from the Tartan Pro Tour’s sponsors and partners.

Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour Schedule 2023

May

1-3 – Barassie Links (Championship Course)

10-12 – Montrose Links (1562 Course)

22-24 – Fairmont St Andrews (Torrance Course)

29-31 – Portlethen Golf Club

June

14-16 – Pollok Golf Club

19-21 – Dundonald Links

July

12-14 – Downfield Golf Club

17-19 – Macdonald Cardrona Golf & Spa (Championship Course)

August

21-23 –  Leven Links

27-29 – Blairgowrie Golf Club (Lansdowne Course)

September

6-8 – Ladybank Golf Club

18-20 – St Andrews Links (Jubilee Course)

25-27 – Gleneagles (PGA Centenary Course)

Editor's Picks

Most Commented