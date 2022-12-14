Farmfoods Scottish Challenge to return to Newmachar Golf Club in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newmachar Golf Club will play host to a Challenge Tour event for the second year in row.

The north-east venue will host the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge next year from August 10-13.

Javier Sainz triumped at Newmachar when the event was held at the venue for the first time in May earlier this year.

The Challenge Tour has confirmed its 2023 Road to Mallorca schedule, featuring a record overall prize fund and a minimum of 29 tournaments, staged across three continents in 18 different countries.

Players will compete for total prize money of more than £7million on the 2023 Road to Mallorca, which will begin with the Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open in February, the first of four co-sanctioned events with the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

Here it is 🤩 The 2023 #RoadtoMallorca ➡️ — Challenge Tour (@Challenge_Tour) December 14, 2022

The 2023 season will conclude with the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final at Club de Golf Alcanada from November 2-5, as the top 45 players on the rankings battle it out for one of 20 DP World Tour cards.

Looking like a great season. All the best @Challenge_Tour https://t.co/M7HT5Ah99N — Robert MacIntyre (@robert1lefty) December 14, 2022

Those 20 players will then be eligible for the DP World Tour’s Earnings Assurance Programme, guaranteeing them minimum earnings of $150,000 (£121,000) for the 2024 season if they play in 15 or more events.

The top five graduates will also benefit from the John Jacobs Bursary, similarly designed to provide security and a strong platform for their first season on the European Tour group’s top tier.

Jamie Hodges, Head of Challenge Tour, said: “Our expansive global schedule gives our members the opportunity to play for a record total prize fund and benefit from our formal pathway to the DP World Tour, as we continue to provide an incredible platform for the next generation of golf’s superstars.

“I would like to thank the integral support of our promoters, national federations, and tournament sponsors, who have helped make this possible. The fact that 20 of our current national federations and promoters have extended their support through to next year is testament to their commitment and the strength of our tour heading into 2023.”

“We are also very grateful for the commitment of Rolex, The R&A, and DP World through their title partnership of the DP World Tour, all of whom have helped us to provide this comprehensive global schedule for some of the brightest talents in world golf.”

The 2023 European Challenge Tour schedule can be viewed here.