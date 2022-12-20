Scotland’s biggest Celtic band Skipinnish announce Aberdeen gig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic rockers Skippinish will return to Aberdeen next year.

The band – best known for hits including Walking on the Waves, The Island, Alive and The Ocean – last played in the Granite City in December 2019.

Now the eight-piece are looking forward to returning to the Music Hall on May 12.

Tickets are now on sale, and are expected to be snapped up quickly.

Band founder Angus MacPhail said the group are looking forward to their return to Aberdeen.

“We’ve had so many requests to do a show in Aberdeen and we are delighted to finally be returning to the Aberdeen Music Hall in May.

“There is a very strong Skipinnish fanbase in the north-east of Scotland and we are very excited to be taking our music to them next year.”

Many of the band’s songs are inspired by Scotland’s land and seascapes.

They have been touring extensively since their last show in Aberdeen, including to outdoor crowds of 5,000 in Inverness and Stirling.

Tickets are on sale now at the Music Hall Box Office on Union Street or via www.ticketline.co.uk