Golf: Sean Lawrie targets Tartan Pro Tour win in 2023; Laura Beveridge looks to build on best Ladies European Tour season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Sean Lawrie targets Tartan Pro Tour win in 2023; Laura Beveridge looks to build on best Ladies European Tour season

By Alan Brown
January 24, 2023, 11:45 am
Sean Lawrie. Image: Alan Brown
Sean Lawrie. Image: Alan Brown

Sean Lawrie is aiming to build on his opening win in the North-east Alliance meeting at Cruden Bay Golf Club.

The Portlethen professional tied with local pro Kevin Duncan after both players returned cards of 68.

Sean, the nephew of former Open champion Paul, said: “I’ll be playing on the Tartan Pro Tour this year.

“I’ll be playing in the north-east winter alliance in the next few months just to keep me ticking over until my first event.

“My first event will be at Kilmarnock Barassie at the start of May.

“Portlethen are also hosting a tournament for the first time on the Tartan Pro Tour, so that will be exciting for me as I’ve been a member there since I was a young boy.

“At the end of the season, I will play in the DP World Tour qualifying school and try to work my way on that.

“At the end of the Tartan Pro Tour there is a European Challenge tour card for the leading player on the order of merit – that’s the goal for me. But I want to win on the Tartan Pro Tour, I’ve came close a few times, so hopefully I’ll manage that this year.

“I’m excited for this season as I feel like I’ve put a lot of good work in with my swing coach Alan Mcloskey.

“We’ve identified areas of weakness from last season and have been working hard on those areas trying to improve.

“Small gains can make a big difference at this level of golf as it’s such fine margins.

“Over the last few years I’ve improved as a player so hopefully all the work I’ve done comes to fruition this season.

“David Law is a big inspiration, he’s someone I’ve played and practised with a lot over the years, so to see him doing very well on the European tour is great!

“There’s so many guys in the same boat as me who are trying to get to that level.”

Competition winner claims Paul Lawrie’s 1999 Qatar Masters scorecards

Meanwhile, Neil McCulloch was the first winner of memorabilia being raffled off to raise money for the Paul Lawrie Golf Foundation.

Neil won the framed 1999 Qatar Masters picture frame and scorecards, and the next prize is the winning scorecards from Paul’s win at the Johnnie Walker Championship in 2012.

The Paul Lawrie memorabilia. Image: Alan Brown

There are 50 squares available at £5 each, which can be purchased by calling 01224 865750 or  visiting the professional shop at The Paul Lawrie Golf Centre.

All monies raised through these raffles will go towards the development of junior golf all around Scotland.

Laura Beveridge looks to build on best Ladies European Tour season

Laura Beveridge is looking forward to a more relaxed time on the fairways this year.

After finishing top Scot on the Ladies European Tour last season, Laura, 34, will be able to count on the help of her husband Keil being in her bag.

Laura said: “I’m looking forward to my season this year.

“I’m starting off the season in Kenya at the start of February.

“We’ve got a year consisting of 28 events, plus majors, so it looks like a strong schedule.

“Reflecting back on last year, it was my best season by far finishing 32nd and top Scot on the Ladies European Tour order of merit.

“Keil was able to come out and caddy for 12 events last year, which was a huge help. We work so well together.

Laura Beveridge with husband Keil. Image: Alan Brown

“He’s also my coach, has been since 2012, and that means he can see my performance in tournaments and knows my game inside out when giving advice and when analysing our rounds.

“He also helps me stay calm – we try to maintain the attitude that this is just my job, and a tournament day is just another day at the office, taking any pressure off the tournament at hand.

“That led to some of my best finishes on LET to date, with a runner-up in the Estrella Damm Spanish Open and a fourth-place finish in the Amundi German Open.

“This year Keil will caddy where possible and we can strive to maintain this run of form and aim to kick on to produce even better results than last year.

“I’ll be practising at Kippie Lodge sports and country club this month in preparation for my season starting in February.

“I’m fortunate to have the support of both Kippie and Saltire Energy.

“It is now 10 years I’ve been a professional golfer, and without the continuous support of sponsors through the ups and downs, seasons like last year won’t have been possible.

“We have some brilliant Scottish talent coming through, some of which have just turned professional.

“I’m excited to see more Saltire flags on the leaderboards, hopefully encouraging more depth in women’s golf in Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Golf

Greig Hutcheon. Image: Shutterstock
Golf: Torphins' Greig Hutcheon to play alongside Lawrie, Monty and Els after earning European…
Victor Perez holds the trophy after he won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.
Dundee-based Victor Perez wins in Abu Dhabi with 'greatest shot I've ever hit'
Robert MacIntyre in action on day two of the Hero Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Image: AP.
Stephen Gallacher: Hero Cup will have boosted Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson's Ryder Cup…
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club's Jonathan Dobson. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Captain Jonathan Dobson delighted to finally capture Newburgh championship - despite stress of…
The Continent of Europe's win in the Hero Cup started the 2023 DP World Tour, but it's the serious business of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: DP World Tour begins 2023 in more optimistic position…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the CJ Cup.
Danny Law: Netflix picked an incredible year to follow the PGA Tour – will…
Locator of Trump International Golf Links, Balmedie. Aerial Image - Drone / Phantom 3 advanced. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 15/08/2017
Trump International to host Legends Tour golf event this summer
Bob MacIntyre.
Stephen Gallacher: Hero Cup is going to be thrilling spectacle - and I'll have…
Dean Vannet - pro at Banchory Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Banchory Golf Club to host Evening Express Champion of Champions finals; Torphins' Greig Hutcheon…
Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…

Most Read

1
Dirty Dancing is coming back to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Dirty Dancing heading for Aberdeen to give fans time of their lives
2
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin set for crisis talks with players – after Dave…
3
3
The staff at Karen's Diner can't wait to insult the people of Aberdeen. Image: Karen's Diner On Tour
Here’s how to get tickets for Karen’s Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location…
4
Gail Fraser stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson.
Woman avoids prison sentence after sexual assault on disabled man and his partner
5
Lewis Capaldi thrilled his fans when he took to the stage of his sold out gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen. All images: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live
6
Jean Donald of Portsoy's John Donald and Son bakery, a weel kent face for almost 70 years.
’70 years of fruit loaves and friendships’: Portsoy mourns baker Jean Donald, 84
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin walks off the pitch following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat to Darvel in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Fan view: Darvel disaster shows Aberdeen must start work to make next season a…
8
Martin Greig and Marc Langford say the residents do not want the mast in their area. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
‘You must be joking!’ West End community in Aberdeen fears towering 55ft phone mast…
9
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
10
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Terrified woman awoke to find on-off boyfriend staring at her from bottom of bed

More from Press and Journal

FreshMex in Aberdeen will be giving away 132 meals. Image: Deliveroo.
Burritos for Burns! Aberdeen restaurant FreshMex gives out freebies to celebrate Burns Night
Aberdeenshire Council's headquarters at Woodhill House.
Aberdeenshire schools closed by teacher strikes
SEASON 2002/2003 ABERDEEN Patrizio Billio in action
Ex-Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
Rosebank Primary inspection gives poor review of school
Nairn primary needs improvement, inspectors say
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
Squash: Greg Lobban relishing Commonwealth Games night in Aberdeen after success of Inverness homecoming
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New contract for Petrasco Picture shows; l-r Alan Green, Ross Cochrane, Gordon Shand, and Kevin Buchan at Aberdeen-based Petrasco. don't know. Supplied by Petrasco Date; Unknown
£1 million-plus Dubai deal delight for Aberdeen firm Petrasco
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Millwall FC grew from a team started by workers at JT Morton's cannery in Millwall. JT Morton grew his business from Clayhills in Aberdeen Picture shows; Millwall FC . n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
How a canning factory in Aberdeen led to the birth of Millwall FC
From left: Angus E (son) and Angus A (MacMillan (father) have launched MacMillan Spirits. Image: DC Thomson Design team
Uist father and son duo release first products by MacMillan Spirits ahead of Benbecula…
To go with story by Alistair Munro. council by-election Picture shows; Highland Council HQ. Inverness. Supplied by Sandy McCook/DCT Date; Unknown; 17b2facf-1fec-41ba-b217-0e12e856b6ce Picture by SANDY McCOOK 23rd February '16 Highland Council Budget meetings file pics. Highland Council Headquarters in Inverness.
Teacher strike shuts the doors at all Highland schools
Visitors to beautiful Kinlochewe rely on the public toilets. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Unusual weather flip from Atlantic causes mild spell in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands while…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented