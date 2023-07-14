Aberdeen’s Richie Ramsay rallies like never before to make cut at Genesis Scottish Open; but late disappointment for Robert MacIntyre

Richie Ramsay insists he has never rallied to make a cut as much as he did at the Genesis Scottish Open on Friday.

Aberdeen’s Ramsay appeared to be out of the weekend, and was one-over-par after 13 holes of his second round at The Renaissance Club.

Having recorded two birdies and two bogeys during that stretch, it brought Ramsay back to the position in which he had started the day following his opening round.

After racking up three successive birdies, however, the four-time European Tour winner secured his place in the event for the remainder of the weekend.

Ramsay had been in contention to win last weekend’s DP World Tour event in Denmark before coming unstuck at his final hole.

The 40-year-old says he felt the pressure to make the cut in East Lothian just as much.

Ramsay, who has already qualified for next week’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, said: “I have never fought so hard to make a cut in my life. Knowing where I was at (his home club), there were chances coming in, but it definitely wasn’t easy.

“I would almost say I felt the pressure as much last week as I did coming down for that last four-foot putt.

“It wasn’t the easiest putt in the world, but when it dropped in it felt amazing.

“It was a great fight. I will remember that for a long time – I will store that in the bank and use that for motivation in the future.

“It feels amazing to have two more days to prove myself.”

Ramsay says the late push has given him plenty impetus to thrive in front of a home crowd for the remainder of the weekend.

He added: “It was a cool day, with lots of fans. I got my name called on the first tee and there was a good cheer.

“The only way is up for me now, it’s a win-win situation.

“We have some weather coming on Saturday so we will play early. I just hope it stays off as much for the golfing public and us on the course.

“It has been a cool week.

“It’s all to play for in the next few days. It’s a really good field, which I feel is what the Scottish Open deserves.”

MacIntyre suffers late blow in second round

Oban’s Robert MacIntyre made a rapid start to his second round, but finished with two bogeys to end the day on four-under-par.

Aberdeen’s David Law failed to make the cut following a two-over-par second round of 72, having started the day on level par.

Meanwhile, leading Scot Grant Forrest is driven by the carrot of qualifying for the Open Championship as he approaches the weekend.

Forrest is in a strong position, after moving six-under-par with a second round 65.

The 30-year-old, who is another Renaissance member, only secured a place at the event by virtue of an invitation.

Three places are up for grabs for next week’s major at Royal Liverpool for the highest-placing players who have not already qualified.

With the bulk of the players ahead of him already exempt, Forrest has added incentive to keep up his form.

Forrest said: “It’s a by-product of having a good week. I think you don’t have to be in top 10. You can be 18th and still get one of the spots.

“Lots of guys are already in the Open so we’ll see. There’s lots of golf to be played yet.”

Forrest is eager to make the most of the opportunity he has been handed, insisting it would have been galling to miss a tournament so close to home.

He added: “It’s great having that local support. I haven’t felt that for a while. You’re doing it for someone else and you want to do well.

“It wouldn’t have been nice to miss a huge event on my doorstep. I might have gone to the United States to play in the event there, but I’d rather have been here.

“I’ve played three times it’s been here. I would have been gutted to have missed this. It’s nice to make the most of the invitation and show my worth in the field.

“There are wee stretches on this course where there are chances and other stretches when you have to knuckle down and make pars. I’ve got a nice bit of momentum going into weekend.”

Hill encouraged by form

Connor Syme cruised into the weekend on four-under-par, while fellow Kirkcaldy player Calum Hill also remained in the tournament after a three-under-par second round of 67.

Hill said: “It’s just getting to the peak of the European season, with lots of good events.

“I’m hitting a bit of form and it’s a nice time to find a consistent game.

“My game has been trending in the right direction. I have been playing solid the first two days.

“I probably need a really good day on Saturday, and then we will see what we can do on Sunday.”