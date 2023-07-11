Richie Ramsay taking no regrets into Genesis Scottish Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richie Ramsay taking no regrets into Genesis Scottish Open

Ramsay was in contention for victory until the latter stages of last weekend's DP World Tour event in Denmark.

By Andy Skinner
Richie Ramsay previews the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS
Richie Ramsay is carrying no regrets into this week’s Genesis Scottish Open following a near miss in Denmark last weekend.

Aberdeen’s Ramsay was firmly in contention in the final round of last weekend’s Made in HimmerLand tournament, but finished a shot adrift of the play-off after recording a double bogey on his final hole.

An approach shot into the water proved to be Ramsay’s undoing, with Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard going on to claim the victory.

Having found himself in a similar position at last year’s British Masters at the Belfry, Ramsay insists he makes no apologies for “shooting for the stars” when in contention.

Richie Ramsay during a Genesis Scottish Open media day at The Renaissance Club. Image: SNS.

He said: “It brings a lot of confidence. It’s great being in the mix.

“It hurts to lose. Ever since I was a little kid, I hate losing. But it’s part and parcel of the journey these days, and it makes you stronger and more determined to get a win.

“I took it on board a little bit more and realised that, the problem is not that I hit a bad shot at the wrong time. The problem would be if I wasn’t putting myself in that position, but I was there taking a shot at it. You kind of shoot for the stars, and I’ll hit one of the stars again sooner or later.

“Yeah, I was annoyed I didn’t win but for me, I didn’t do anything wrong. The shot I hit at The Belfry was because I was indecisive. I didn’t make a clear decision and that’s on me.

“That’s not on anybody else and that’s why it hurt a lot more, but (with) this one, my viewpoint is you’ve got to hit a great shot down the stretch to win a tournament.

“There’s an opportunity, and if you don’t take it you’re going to regret it. I don’t regret taking it, because if I pulled it off, I feel that I left myself in a good position to get up-and-down or two-putt – and you win a tournament.”

Game in good place

Ramsay will be in familiar surroundings at this year’s Scottish Open, given he is a member of The Renaissance Club.

The 40-year-old, who is exempt from qualifying for next week’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, is refusing to burden himself with additional pressure on home territory.

Richie Ramsay during a Genesis Scottish Open media day at The Renaissance Club. Image: SNS

He added: “I feel like my game is in a good place. I want to be confident about this week, but my expectations are at a reasonable level because I know the way the golf course plays, and I know whose strengths it plays to. It doesn’t always play to my strengths, looking at the winners the last few years.

“We have The Open, and then we’ve got a fantastic stretch of golf starting in Switzerland, and I always look at tournaments and think that’s a tournament I can win, that’s a tournament I can win.

“Form is good. I just have to keep on doing the same thing and stay patient and positive.”

Renaissance a fitting venue – and stellar field can ‘hook’ Scots kids on golf

The Scottish Open has once again attracted a stellar field, with four-time European Tour winner Ramsay taking pride in how the event has grown.

He added: “It’s cool to have such a good field.

“Obviously I’m biased about Renaissance, being a member here. In general, I love it here and it showcases Scotland.

“I think the big thing for me is it gives people the chance to see the best players in the world, and seeing them close-up. There’s a lot of guys on TV all the time, but when you see it close-up, it’s a game-changer.

“When I was a little kid, I remember going to Gleneagles, Dunhill, seeing the best players in the world play. It’s pretty cool and it’s one of those things that I think can hook guys, hook kids on to the game. It does make a difference.”

