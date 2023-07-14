‘Dreams are shattered’: Loyal customers spend final summer at Aberdeen’s Barking Mad cafe

Barking Mad dog cafe in Aberdeen has confirmed it will close its doors by the end of next month – with most of its staff already let go.

The closure of the much-loved cafe – which is one of only two dog friendly venues in Aberdeen – is due to the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on local businesses.

With the venue expected to close its doors by the end of next month, Val Inglis, who owns the business told the Press & Journal there has already been several notes of interest in the property – none of which want to keep it as a dog friendly venue.

‘It’s just heartbreaking’

Miss Val Inglis, 60, who runs the site located on the Beach Esplanade, confirmed that she has been forced to let go of most of her staff as she struggles to make ends meet.

Sharing how heartbroken she feels about it all coming to an end, she said: “It has just been a nightmare since Covid hit.

“It has always been a dream of mine to open a cafe, so after 44 years of nursing I decided to take the plunge. Unfortunately, I chose the wrong time to do this, my dreams are shattered.”

Miss Inglis runs the business alongside her dad, Edward Hall, who is 82-years-old. She is now worried at how the closure will affect her father.

“My dad is actually our director of the business, so I’m quite worried about what is going to happen to him when he doesn’t have this hobby anymore,” added Miss Inglis.

“He is 82 and just loves coming in everyday, so it’s going to be such a shame.”

She said that there has been “lots of support” from customers about the closure and that she is happy her cafe will remain open for the remainder of the summer.

‘Nowhere for dogs to go’

Heartbreak echoed throughout the cafe, as most of the regulars shared their upset about Barking Mad closing its doors.

Mark and Lisa Smith from Peterhead said they will greatly miss the cafe and added: “It’s so unusual to find a place that is genuinely dog friendly.

“We keep coming back, it is great that we can relax and have the dogs here.”

The couple are proud owners of two Lurcher’s named Max and Flinn who will “really miss” their doggy days out at Barking Mad.

Miss Lauren Wilson, 31, who takes her Cavapoo to the venue also said: “It’s our fifth time here, we don’t come that often, but it is nice being able to sit inside.

“The fact that they do dog food as well is really good. Tobby loves the chicken pancakes. It’s his third birthday today so he is enjoying it.

“It’s really nice here, it feels quite homely for the dogs.”

‘We are devastated’

Miss Frances Malley who makes regular trips to the cafe – with her five-year-old Labradoodle – from Peterhead shared how devastated she was to hear the news.

She added: “We have been coming since it opened. It is in the perfect location. I think folk do miss out not letting dogs in.”

A staff member, Erin Duguid, 18, said she was very sad when she was told the cafe would be closing.

“I’ve been here for so long and it’s like a second home and family,” she said.

“But, in a way, I know how much stress it is causing Val, so I know once it’s gone she isn’t going to have that weight on her shoulders.”

It seems to have been a week of closures around the city as several other local businesses shared their dismay of having to close with award-winning bistro, Kirk View and much-loved attraction, Doonies Farm both closing.