Future bright for Inverurie Golf Club following fresh juniors push

Inverurie Golf Club’s juniors are preparing to contest the regional under-11 finals of the SGU Golf Sixes after winning the Aberdeenshire league.

The team, comprising golfers aged from seven to 11 years old, recently clinched the league just a year after finishing last in their section.

That success is being celebrated at the club who only last year were seeing fewer than ten juniors turn up for coaching sessions. The club now regularly coaches over 100 junior golfers.

The regional final of the Golf Sixes competition, which gives young golfers an early experience of playing team-based events, will be held at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre on Saturday, September 10.

Having not had a juniors section in recent years, Inverurie Golf Club has invested significantly in the age group with the appointment of Micheal Kelman and Connor Killoh as junior golf co-ordinators, with the club also receiving sponsorship from DW Wealth Planning.

Kelman said: “I’d like to really thank the club captain, committee, our sponsors and especially Ashley Wilson, the club manager, who have shown huge support for the juniors.

“It’s great that in the year we celebrate our centenary we also now have over 100 junior members and also have a regional final in the Golf Sixes to look forward to.

“It’s a huge contrast to last year when we finished last in our league.

“Having a thriving youth section bodes well for the club going forward and it’s great to see the progress all the young golfers have shown in the space of just one year.”