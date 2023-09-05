Future bright for Inverurie Golf Club following fresh juniors push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future bright for Inverurie Golf Club following fresh juniors push

The club's under-11s will compete in the finals of the SGU Golf Sixes after winning the Aberdeenshire league.

By Andy Skinner
Dave Walker and Duncan Stewart standing with a group of Inverurie golf club juniors
Inverurie Golf Club's under-11s, who are competing in the finals of the SGU Golf Sixes Top row L-R Dave Walker, Duncan Stewart (from DW Wealth planning, Junior section sponsors) Bottom row L-R Bryce Cochrane, Harvey Cochrane, Matthew Shanks, Jamie Lorimer, Calum Dall, Cameron Dall, Rory Thomson, Cameron Dall, Jacob Field, James Shanks. . Inverurie. Image: Inverurie golf club.

Inverurie Golf Club’s juniors are preparing to contest the regional under-11 finals of the SGU Golf Sixes after winning the Aberdeenshire league.

The team, comprising golfers aged from seven to 11 years old, recently clinched the league just a year after finishing last in their section.

That success is being celebrated at the club who only last year were seeing fewer than ten juniors turn up for coaching sessions. The club now regularly coaches over 100 junior golfers.

The regional final of the Golf Sixes competition, which gives young golfers an early experience of playing team-based events, will be held at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre on Saturday, September 10.

Having not had a juniors section in recent years, Inverurie Golf Club has invested significantly in the age group with the appointment of Micheal Kelman and Connor Killoh as junior golf co-ordinators, with the club also receiving sponsorship from DW Wealth Planning.

Kelman said: “I’d like to really thank the club captain, committee, our sponsors and especially Ashley Wilson, the club manager, who have shown huge support for the juniors.

“It’s great that in the year we celebrate our centenary we also now have over 100 junior members and also have a regional final in the Golf Sixes to look forward to.

Inverurie Golf Club
Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“It’s a huge contrast to last year when we finished last in our league.

“Having a thriving youth section bodes well for the club going forward and it’s great to see the progress all the young golfers have shown in the space of just one year.”

