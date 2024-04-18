Colin Montgomerie confident he will attract star-studded field to Aberdeen for PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colin Montgomerie confident he will attract star-studded field to Aberdeen for PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links

The Ryder Cup legend has been unveiled as the tournament host for the Legends Tour event.

By Danny Law
From left, Legends Tour CEO Phil Harrison, Sarah Malone, executive vice president Trump International Golf Links and Colin Montgomerie.. Image: Legends Tour.
Colin Montgomerie says he will be doing all he can to help attract some of the biggest names in golf to this year’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

The Ryder Cup legend and eight-time European Tour order of merit winner has been unveiled as the tournament host for the Legends Tour event which will take place at Trump International Links near Aberdeen from July 31 to August 4.

The tournament, which is the Legends Tour’s flagship event, is a week after the Senior Open at Carnoustie and Montgomerie believes, for many of those who will be teeing up at the major, adding the event to their schedule will be an attractive proposition.

He said: “The date is crucial and it fits in great.

“We will go to The Open Championship and then the Senior Open Championship and then the PGA Seniors Championship. It is a fantastic run and a real celebration of golf with all three in Scotland.

“It is a great honour to be the host.

“I was here when this course opened and I have links with Aberdeen through my mother’s charity, the Elizabeth Montgomerie Foundation, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, which is going from strength to strength which proves it was needed to support cancer patients.

“I was also here in 2012, not running but jogging or a light walk down Union Street with the Olympic flame ahead of London 2012.

“I’m looking forward to it and my job won’t just be as host for the week but to encourage as many top Americans to stay on after Carnoustie.

“Hopefully those players who are playing Carnoustie will decide to come up here.

“Trump International Links is a great addition to the iconic links courses here in Scotland.”

Sarah Malone from Trump International Links, Scotland and tournament host Colin Montgomerie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Tiger in Aberdeen in the coming years?

Montgomerie believes over-50s professional golf is in great shape and reckons Tiger Woods joining the ranks in the near future will only add further interest.

He said: “You would like to think it is on an upward curve.

“Tiger Woods is the needle for everything on both sides of the pond.

“He is 49 in December so the hope is Tiger will play the odd senior event. Even one or two would be great.

“If he came over for the Senior Open when he turns 50 and President Trump has a chat with him then you never know, he could well be here in Aberdeen. That would be fantastic.

“The standard of senior golf is incredible. We saw that at the Masters with Vijay Singh, Jose Maria Olazabal and Phil Mickelson all making the cut.

“Mickelson won a major at 50 which was something we never thought would be possible.

“I play against players such as Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Bernhard Langer and Vijay and now you are looking at Mike Weir and KJ Choi.

“Peter Baker had great success on the Legends Tour last year and you’ve got players such as Thomas Bjorn, Paul Lawrie, Paul McGinley, Olazabal and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

“There are major winners and real characters of the game.

“I’ll be looking at my contacts list and speaking to as many people who are coming over for the Open and/or the Senior Open at Carnoustie to encourage them to stay on an extra week and participate here.”

Peter Baker won the event when it was held at Trump International Links in 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Phil Harrison, CEO of the Legends Tour, was delighted to welcome Montgomerie as tournament host.

He said: “Colin Montgomerie is a name synonymous with European golf and the success it has enjoyed over the past 40 years.

“We are delighted to have Colin on board as a host on the Legends Tour as we look to take it to the next level and continue our growth over the past four years.

“Having a marquee name to host our flagship event makes things extra special.”

Trump International Links hosted the PGA Seniors Championship for the first time last year. In October it was confirmed that the Aberdeenshire venue would host the event for the next three years.

Sarah Malone, executive vice president of Trump International, Scotland, said “We are truly honoured to welcome Colin back to Trump International Golf Links, Scotland where he helped launch our magnificent links with President Trump in 2012.

“We are thrilled to host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship for a second year and can think of no better host for this fantastic tournament featuring so many great legends of the game.”

The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship is the biggest event to be held at Trump International Links to date. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

No Open swansong for Montgomerie

Colin Montgomerie sees no reason why a senior golfer can’t challenge for the Claret Jug at Royal Troon this summer – but it won’t be him.

Montgomerie made it through a 36-hole final qualifier at Glasgow Gailes to earn a spot at the 2016 Open when it was held at Royal Troon.

He was given the honour of hitting the first shot and went on to make the cut on what was his last appearance in the major.

But the former European Ryder Cup captain does not intend to try his luck at qualifying again this year.

He said: “I was thinking about trying to qualify for The Open again.

“The only one I would be tempted would be Troon as it is my home course and I know every inch of grass of the place.

“But there happens to be a senior major, the US Senior Open, on at that particular time.

“That is my main tour now.

“I’m 60 years old and I’ve seen how far back some of the tees are at Troon. Let’s hope it is playing fast for those who are playing!

“I qualified at 53-years-old and it was great.

“I was given the honour to hit the first shot at Troon. I was able to bow out there having made the cut.

“There are only three spots available out of 70 guys at Glasgow Gailes.

“I think it would be even harder now.

“I think I will go out on a high rather than a possible low.”

Colin Montgomerie has said he won’t try to qualify for this year’s Open championship. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Jose Maria Olazabal, Vijay Singh and Phil Mickelson all made the cut at last week’s Masters, while Mickelson made history by becoming the first player aged over 50 to win a major when he won the 2021 PGA Championship.

Montgomerie believes Royal Troon could provide another opportunity for a senior player to challenge for one of golf’s top four prizes – providing the conditions are right.

He said: “I wouldn’t be surprised at all.

“The one tournament where a senior golfer can do well is an Open on a links course.

“If it is a dry spring and a fast-running course then the length doesn’t tend to be the issue.

“If the course is damp and heavy, then longer courses will obviously be too long for some of the senior golfers.

“There is no reason why someone with experience and know-how, who knows to miss the greens at the right side, with that Tiger way of playing Augusta in the way he does, can get round and make the cut.

“There is no reason why someone over 50 can’t do very well at The Open.

“That is the major where there is more potential for doing well.”

