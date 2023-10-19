Legends Tour chief executive says PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links will be bigger and better in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legends Tour chief executive says PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links will be bigger and better in 2024

It was confirmed earlier this week that the Aberdeenshire venue will stage the tour's flagship event for the next three years.

By Danny Law
Phil Harrison, the chief executive of the Legends Tour, at Trump International Links. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Phil Harrison, the chief executive of the Legends Tour, at Trump International Links. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Legends Tour chief executive Phil Harrison says this year’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links completely surpassed expectations – but he believes the 2024 edition will be even better.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the Aberdeenshire venue will stage the Legends Tour’s flagship event for the next three years.

Harrison, a former European Tour player turned business management consultant who was appointed Legends Tour CEO in 2021, believes Trump International Links is the perfect setting for the tournament.

He said: “The players absolutely loved it this year.

“The course already has an incredible reputation. A lot of the players were playing the course for the first time and they thought it was fantastic.

“The amateur players were all putting their name down for next year and the celebrity pro-am was a hugely successful day.

“It is fantastic news we have got the tournament coming back here for the next few years.

“We expected decent crowds but it turned out to be a record week for us.

“I think we had more than 15,000 people over the course of the week.

“The tournament exceeded our expectations but next year, with it being during the school holidays and the week after the Senior Open at Carnoustie, I think we’ll get great crowds.

“We will try to get some players to stay on after the Senior Open so I’m hopeful we will have a really strong field.

“For lots of reason, we can elevate this tournament in the second year.

“We know where everything goes in terms of the tented village and hospitality.

“It is going to be great.”

Englishman Peter Baker triumphed at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links in August. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Excellent spectator experience

Harrison, who has been visiting Trump International Links this week, said the feedback from spectators who attended this year’s event was hugely positive.

He said: “It felt like rolling back the years when you saw the spectators walking the fairways behind the players.

“You don’t really see that at golf events now.

“A lot of the players enjoyed that – some of them felt it was almost too close – but from a spectator point of view it was great.

“On the television, it looked great seeing the spectators walking the fairways.

“A lot of the spectators saw the course for the first time.

“It was spectacular.

“It is a course designed for spectators because of the elevation of the dunes.

“It is just a great venue.”

The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship is the biggest event to be held at Trump International Links to date. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Good times for senior golf

With players such as Padraig Harrington still competitive on the main tours after turning 50, Harrison believes seniors golf is in a strong place.

He said: “Padraig is a bit of a one-off as the speed in his golf swing is still there and he has worked hard to maintain that.

“A lot of golfers see turning 50 and playing seniors golf as a new career for them.

“Look at Bernhard Langer – he is 66 and still winning tournaments which is incredible.

“They still have the skill level and the equipment and golf ball has helped.

“Bernhard is hitting the ball the same length now as he did when he was 35 or 36.

“In terms of the Legends Tour, Covid was a difficult starting point for us.

“The European Tour kept tournaments going but it was more difficult for us.

“Our starting point was eight or nine events but this year we have 15 and next year we will have 20 events outside of the majors which is good growth.

“We are taking the tour to Asia, the Caribbean and Africa.

“It is very much a global tour now.

“Our relationship with Staysure – with eight million travelling customers – helps when it comes to promoting countries or venues.”

A winning partnership

Sarah Malone, executive vice-president of Trump International Scotland, believes the partnership is perfect for both parties.

She said: “We have been working towards this for many years.

“The timing was perfect.

“The first year is always the year where there are lots of unknowns but everything came together beautifully.

“We have a great chemistry with the Legends Tour.

“We can do things going forward knowing we are hosting the event year on year.

“It is great news for the north-east and golf in the area.

“The partnership feels great.”

