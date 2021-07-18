Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Double blow for Newtonmore as cup hopes dashed and goalkeeper ruled out for season

By Bill McAllister
July 18, 2021, 5:00 pm
Kingussie's James Falconer, left, tangles with Craig Ritchie (Newtonmore).
Newtonmore’s hopes have been dashed of a club record fifth successive Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup triumph and now they have lost goalkeeper Owen Fraser for the rest of the season.

Kingussie, whose 2014 success was their only Camanachd win in the last 15 years, cruised into the quarter-final ballot with a 2-0 win at The Eilean, with Savio Genini striking a wonder winner only two weeks after surgery on a fingertip fracture.

Newtonmore manager Orston Gardner said: “We’re bitterly disappointed and Kingussie are now the first team other than Kyles Athletic to knock us out of this cup since 2008.

“Our player shortage has worsened.  Owen Fraser, who has been brilliant in goal, has played his last game of the year because of a mix of work commitments and Covid-19 concerns.

“Veteran Kenny Ross, who last played in the 2019 final, will take over between the sticks next weekend.

“In addition, defender Ian Richardson broke two fingers. We were competitive but didn’t work their keeper enough.”

Newtonmore goalkeeper Owen Fraser in action against Kingussie in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup second round. 

Kingussie manager John Gibson, a member of their side which won the Camanachd trophy seven times in a row from 1997, said: “Savio marked his comeback with the opener just before half time, the kind of goal only he can score.

“He produced a typical turn at the edge of the box and evaded Rory Kennedy with a quickfire swing to rocket the ball low into the net. It’s remarkable so soon after his operation.

“Savio could have had a hat-trick but Owen Fraser made a couple of superb saves from him.”

 Roddy Young celebrates the second goal for Kingussie. 

Gibson added: “Our win was more comfortable than the previous week despite having three Borthwicks, Liam, Rory and Thomas, out injured.

“We were far more composed at the back with Rory MacEachan and Calum Grant outstanding.”

Kings have now conceded only two goals in five games, scoring 24, and must be new Camanachd Cup favourites. Roddy Young cut in from the wing just after the interval to fire their second into the bottom corner of the net.

Beauly are also through to the last eight, with new 18-year-old goalkeeper Duncan Anderson the hero of their penalty shootout win over Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer.

Newtonmore’s Iain Robinson (left) competes for the ball with Robert Mabon (Kingussie). 

Co-manager Gregor McCormack said: “Duncan only played his first game in goal for us last week and he was fantastic in pulling off two shootout saves to help us through.”

Sean Stewart opened for the Greens only for Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett to put Cabers ahead. David Maclean’s equaliser took the tie into extra time and Robbie Brindle’s 97th minute strike was cancelled out by Morrison’s 104th minute goal making it 3-3.

Robbie Brindle hit the decisive penalty after Jack MacDonald and David Maclean had struck Beauly’s earlier shootout scores. Craig Morrison netted the home side’s only spot hit.

Kinlochshiel, who have never reached the final, are shaping as contenders and teenager Arran Jack, from Dornie, scored the early goal which set up their 3-0 win over Glen Urquhart at Drumnadrochit.

John MacRae and Ally Nixon added further goals before the interval and manager Johnston Gill said: “It was good to see youngsters Finlay D MacRae and Andrew Mackenzie coming on and impressing.

“We lost our captain Keith MacRae after only three minutes with a hamstring problem but as a team we’re looking extremely fit.”

Oban Celtic booked their quarter final spot with a 3-2 home win over Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Ex-Newtonmore ace Ewan Fraser fired the visitors in front but Daniel Macmillan levelled and Ewen Campbell put Celts ahead in 63 minutes. Oliver Macrae thumped Mid Argyll level in 76 minutes only for Ross Macmillan to hit the winner two minutes later.

Scott Harvey’s double helped Bute edge through 3-2  in their delayed first round tie at Ballachulish and they now visit Kilmallie this weekend in the second round. Tom Morrison also netted for the islanders with David Grant and Michael Slezas the home marksmen.

Lochaber’s senior side finally got their season started with a 3-0 home win over Inverness in the Alvance British Aluminium Balliemore Cup first round. Ben Delaney slammed a double with Pat Toal also on target.

 

 

