Double blow for Newtonmore as cup hopes dashed and goalkeeper ruled out for season

Newtonmore’s hopes have been dashed of a club record fifth successive Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup triumph and now they have lost goalkeeper Owen Fraser for the rest of the season.

Kingussie, whose 2014 success was their only Camanachd win in the last 15 years, cruised into the quarter-final ballot with a 2-0 win at The Eilean, with Savio Genini striking a wonder winner only two weeks after surgery on a fingertip fracture.

Newtonmore manager Orston Gardner said: “We’re bitterly disappointed and Kingussie are now the first team other than Kyles Athletic to knock us out of this cup since 2008.

“Our player shortage has worsened. Owen Fraser, who has been brilliant in goal, has played his last game of the year because of a mix of work commitments and Covid-19 concerns.

“Veteran Kenny Ross, who last played in the 2019 final, will take over between the sticks next weekend.

“In addition, defender Ian Richardson broke two fingers. We were competitive but didn’t work their keeper enough.”

Kingussie manager John Gibson, a member of their side which won the Camanachd trophy seven times in a row from 1997, said: “Savio marked his comeback with the opener just before half time, the kind of goal only he can score.

“He produced a typical turn at the edge of the box and evaded Rory Kennedy with a quickfire swing to rocket the ball low into the net. It’s remarkable so soon after his operation.

“Savio could have had a hat-trick but Owen Fraser made a couple of superb saves from him.”

Gibson added: “Our win was more comfortable than the previous week despite having three Borthwicks, Liam, Rory and Thomas, out injured.

“We were far more composed at the back with Rory MacEachan and Calum Grant outstanding.”

Kings have now conceded only two goals in five games, scoring 24, and must be new Camanachd Cup favourites. Roddy Young cut in from the wing just after the interval to fire their second into the bottom corner of the net.

Beauly are also through to the last eight, with new 18-year-old goalkeeper Duncan Anderson the hero of their penalty shootout win over Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer.

Co-manager Gregor McCormack said: “Duncan only played his first game in goal for us last week and he was fantastic in pulling off two shootout saves to help us through.”

Sean Stewart opened for the Greens only for Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett to put Cabers ahead. David Maclean’s equaliser took the tie into extra time and Robbie Brindle’s 97th minute strike was cancelled out by Morrison’s 104th minute goal making it 3-3.

Robbie Brindle hit the decisive penalty after Jack MacDonald and David Maclean had struck Beauly’s earlier shootout scores. Craig Morrison netted the home side’s only spot hit.

Kinlochshiel, who have never reached the final, are shaping as contenders and teenager Arran Jack, from Dornie, scored the early goal which set up their 3-0 win over Glen Urquhart at Drumnadrochit.

John MacRae and Ally Nixon added further goals before the interval and manager Johnston Gill said: “It was good to see youngsters Finlay D MacRae and Andrew Mackenzie coming on and impressing.

“We lost our captain Keith MacRae after only three minutes with a hamstring problem but as a team we’re looking extremely fit.”

Oban Celtic booked their quarter final spot with a 3-2 home win over Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Ex-Newtonmore ace Ewan Fraser fired the visitors in front but Daniel Macmillan levelled and Ewen Campbell put Celts ahead in 63 minutes. Oliver Macrae thumped Mid Argyll level in 76 minutes only for Ross Macmillan to hit the winner two minutes later.

Scott Harvey’s double helped Bute edge through 3-2 in their delayed first round tie at Ballachulish and they now visit Kilmallie this weekend in the second round. Tom Morrison also netted for the islanders with David Grant and Michael Slezas the home marksmen.

Lochaber’s senior side finally got their season started with a 3-0 home win over Inverness in the Alvance British Aluminium Balliemore Cup first round. Ben Delaney slammed a double with Pat Toal also on target.