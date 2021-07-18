Make a date for the Royal Deeside Motor Show

Originally scheduled for this weekend, the Royal Deeside Motor Show has moved dates to the 14th and 15th August – and it promises to be an event to remember.

Launched in October 2020, the show has captured the attention of many motor enthusiasts both locally and nationally who have signed up to showcase their vehicles throughout the 100,000m2 sprawling Kincardine Castle estate.

Despite the delay. local support for the event continues with organisers Etiom reporting that plans are well advanced to ensure the event will maximise the space available within the grounds of the castle to stage an open-air socially distanced event suitable for all.

The main Castle West Drive will be converted into a showcase catwalk of motors from across the decades, sponsored by Porsche Centre Aberdeen, with visitors also enjoying the chance to taker a ride through a specially created 4×4 safari through the woods above the castle, thanks to Buchan Offroad Drivers Club.

Cart racing, international food and shopping will also be available for visitors over the two days, with motor related products to buy from Lamborghini Edinburgh, Porsche Aberdeen and the Grampian Trailer Centre available for advice and purchases, too.

Etiom’s managing director Gavin Esslemont commented, “Whilst it is disappointing at this stage to move the dates, it is definitely the right thing to do. The vaccine programme continues at an incredible pace and delaying the Royal Deeside Motor Show by four weeks allows the programme to progress to an advanced stage, and it gives families across the region a fun and exciting event to enjoy before the kids return to school.”

Tickets cost £12.50 for adults, £8 per child (under eight years go free), or £37.50 for the family per day at tickettailor.com

To take part register your vehicle at etiom.co.uk

Deadline for entries is July 30. Please check the website for Covid updates.