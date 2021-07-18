Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Motors

Make a date for the Royal Deeside Motor Show

By Felicity Donohoe
July 18, 2021, 5:00 pm
A fun day out for the family at the Royal Deeside Motor Show.
Originally scheduled for this weekend, the Royal Deeside Motor Show has moved dates to the 14th and 15th August – and it promises to be an event to remember.

Launched in October 2020, the show has captured the attention of many motor enthusiasts both locally and nationally who have signed up to showcase their vehicles throughout the 100,000m2 sprawling  Kincardine Castle estate.

Kincardine Castle estate the picturesque setting for the motor show.

Despite the delay. local support for the event continues with organisers Etiom reporting that plans are well advanced to ensure the event will maximise the space available within the grounds of the castle to stage an open-air socially distanced event suitable for all.

The main Castle West Drive will be converted into a showcase catwalk of motors from across the decades, sponsored by Porsche Centre Aberdeen, with visitors also enjoying the chance to taker a ride through a specially created 4×4 safari through the woods above the castle, thanks to Buchan Offroad Drivers Club.

Cart racing, international food and shopping will also be available for visitors over the two days, with motor related products to buy from Lamborghini Edinburgh, Porsche Aberdeen and the Grampian Trailer Centre available for advice and purchases, too.

Map of the area.

Etiom’s managing director Gavin Esslemont commented, “Whilst it is disappointing at this stage to move the dates, it is definitely the right thing to do. The vaccine programme continues at an incredible pace and delaying the Royal Deeside Motor Show by four weeks allows the programme to progress to an advanced stage, and it gives families across the region a fun and exciting event to enjoy before the kids return to school.”

Tickets cost £12.50 for adults, £8 per child (under eight years go free), or £37.50 for the family per day at tickettailor.com

To take part register your vehicle at etiom.co.uk

Deadline for entries is July 30. Please check the website for Covid updates.

