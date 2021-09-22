Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Other sports

Alasdair Prott hopes Springfield Scottish Squash Open can showcase his progress in senior game

By Andy Skinner
September 22, 2021, 11:45 am
Club manager Ailsa Polworth and Inverness professional squash player Alasdair Prott.
Alasdair Prott feels this week’s Springfield Scottish Squash Open will be his latest milestone in his transition into the senior game.

Inverness-born Prott has made the step up in recent months, after the final stages of his junior career were halted sooner than expected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prott, who is based in Edinburgh and studies biological sciences with human health at Heriot-Watt University, feels he has had to come of age quickly but the nine-times Scottish junior champion is enjoying his early experience of the adult game.

The 20-year-old said: “Missing my last year of the juniors, with European Championships in the last few months, was hard to take at the time.

“Looking back on it, it gave me a really good year and a half to get myself in shape for the adult game.

“It’s so different travelling to these tournaments. It has been mostly UK events for me since Covid, but the game totally changes. It’s a lot more physical.

“I’ve been putting a lot of work in with the coaches to get me to that stage where I can compete on the adult pro tour as well as I did previously in the juniors.

“You definitely don’t have to be a great junior to be a good senior, but it certainly helps getting that headstart.

“Just technically and tactically, I’ve got a lot of experience of going away and competing.

“Starting out on the PSA Tour wasn’t such a shock to me after having that experience as a junior, which definitely helps.”

Prott is relishing the chance to showcase his progress in his hometown, having moved to Edinburgh in 2019.

Having been drawn to face Englishman Connor Sheen in today’s first round, Prott hopes to advance further in the competition.

Prott said: “Inverness is a great club. They have supported me through all the years I have been playing.

“It will be good to come back from university and see a few familiar faces, and hopefully impress them with how much I have come on since moving away.

“Even when I was up north I was coming down to Heriot-Watt and Oriam once a month for training.

“It’s great to be down and part of the centralised Scottish Squash programme.

“Being part of that with the other professional athletes has definitely helped bring on my game a lot, thanks to the players and coaches.

“Getting to this level as a wildcard, and with the event being so strong, no matter who I got in the draw I knew it was going to be a tough game.

“Going into it, I’m really just looking to play the best I can. If I can do that I will hope to get into any match and give it a good go.

“I’m not so much targeting results, I just want to perform in the first round and who knows where that will take me.”

Prott says the success of fellow Highlanders Greg Lobban and Alan Clyne on the PSA Tour has given him plenty of inspiration for his own career, adding: “Greg and Alan have been big for me, with them having grown up in the same spot.

Greg Loban. Image by Steve Cubbins.

“It gives you that boost and hope as a youngster that they can do it from the same circumstances, growing up in the same place.

“They are playing at a really high level, even now. It’s great to see they can keep their level that high for that long.

“Coming from Inverness, it’s a good boost for me and to hopefully emulate even some of their success would be a great feat.”

