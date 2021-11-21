Athletics: Kenyan runner Isaiah Kosgei – who has ties to north-east athletics community – seeks help with school fundraising project

A popular Kenyan athlete with a love for the north-east is about to tackle another fundraising project for the benefit of young people.

Isaiah Kosgei has been a regular visitor to Aberdeen in recent years, although the pandemic has prevented him from making the journey from his home in Africa over the past two years.

In 2019, he won the Baxters Loch Ness marathon wearing the colours of Metro Aberdeen, his adopted running club.

Kosgei also took part in many smaller local events and still holds the course record for the Stonehaven parkrun 5k.

He is passionate about improving educational opportunities for youngsters in Kenya and has regularly used prize money earned during his international running career to support a variety of projects, including the building of a school.

Next weekend Kosgei will mark his 47th birthday by embarking on another fundraising venture, which he hopes his many friends in Scotland will support.

He said: “On November 27, it will be my birthday and I have a dream to enjoy and celebrate it in a unique way by running a solo marathon from Eldoret to St.Paul Makongi Secondary School on a mission to raise funds to build a modern and spacious science laboratory.”

St. Paul’s is the school Kosgei attended as an adult to complete his education.

Now, he wants to raise enough money to deliver his latest project.

The school, with a student population of 624, is seriously in need of more space to effectively deliver a wide range of classes.

Kosgei’s marathon will take him from the centre of Eldoret to the gates of the school.

He added: “I want to plan this well and make it a success.

“I also want to thank Mark Young in Aberdeen, who has helped set up a fundraising page.”

More information about the project and how to donate can be found here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kosgei-marathon-challenge

Chalmers wins Gathimba Edwards Foundation 5K – despite 12-mile run beforehand

Scotland international Sean Chalmers took time out from his preparations for a major cross country race to support a north-east charity run.

The Inverness Harriers club member, who is a PE teacher based in Aberdeen, travels to Liverpool next weekend to compete in the Great Britain team trials for December’s European championships in Dublin.

Chalmers has been training hard for the Merseyside test, but was able to incorporate an appearance in the Gathimba Edwards Foundation 5k at Hazlehead Park as part of his preparations.

The race was part of the Safari series of events being organised by Aberdeen’s Myles Edwards to raise funds for the charity he co-founded to support underprivileged children and families in Kenya.

Chalmers completed the testing woodland trail in 17min 13 secs – a modest time by his standards – but impressive given he had completed a 12-mile training run immediately beforehand.

Peterhead AC’s Mark Beagrie was runner-up in 17:40, with Inverurie’s Ross Finlayson third in 18:05.

There was a thrilling finish to the women’s race with Aberdeen AAC teenager Aimee Tawse finishing one sec ahead of Elaine Wilson in 20:06. Another youngster, Rhian Birnie (Young Meldrum Runners), was third in 21:00.

The Safari series continues with the Prime Four 3k at Kingswells on December 5.

In keeping with the African theme, Rhino trophies will be awarded to the first man and woman.

There’s also a 1k run for under-11s.

Entry details can be found at www.gathimbaedwardsfoundation.org/safari-series

Metro’s Kelly wants Fraserburgh race hat-trick

Metro Aberdeen’s Jason Kelly has waited two years for the chance to complete a hat-trick of victories in the Fraserburgh half marathon.

The Scotland 100k international won in 2018 and 2019 with times of 1hr 13min 39secs and 1:12:48, but last year’s run was cancelled because of the pandemic.

The Broch race returns tomorrow when a capacity field of 300 runners will toe the starting line and Kelly, who has a personal best of 1:09:31 set in London in 2020, is clear favourite to win again.

He said: “I just want to get a decent run under my belt before focusing on the East District cross country championships in a fortnight.

“I feel I’ve a reasonable chance of producing a good performance if it’s not too windy. I don’t think it’s a fast enough course to get a personal best time, but I’d hope to be quicker than I’ve done there before.

“I’ve no specific target in mind, although some around 1:11:00 would be reasonable.”

Keith McIntyre, winner of the Peterhead 10k earlier in the month, attempts to maintain a fine family connection with the event. His father, Charlie, won the race three times between 1986 and 1990.

Richard Strachan (JS Kintore) will also hope to make an impact after improving his PB to 1:11:58 at London in August.

Claire Bruce is favourite to add to her two previous wins in the Broch race.

The Metro Aberdeen runner set a personal best marathon time of 2:53:30 when finishing sixth in the women’s division of last month’s Manchester marathon and will be hoping to get closer to her half marathon best of 1:18:27 set at the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow three years ago.