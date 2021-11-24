Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Winning form has Team Henderson full of confidence ahead of Scottish Curling Junior Championships at Curl Aberdeen

By Sophie Goodwin
November 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
Skip Fay Henderson, second from right, and her Team Henderson teammates.
Skip Fay Henderson, second from right, and her Team Henderson teammates.

Victories at home and abroad have ensured Team Henderson are full of confidence ahead of this week’s Scottish Curling Junior Championships.

Team Henderson have already claimed a string of tournament wins in Prague and St Gallen on the European Junior Curling Tour, and at Scottish Asham Under-21 Slams in Greenacres and Edinburgh.

The quartet is made up of British Curling Performance Foundation members Fay Henderson, Katie McMillan, Lisa Davie and Holly Wilkie-Milne.

Skip Henderson believes their prior success has been ideal preparation for the challenge of attempting to claim the national title this week at Curl Aberdeen.

She said: “What we’ve achieved so far this season helps us going into the event, because we know that we can achieve a high standard of results in Europe which gives us good confidence going forward playing in Scotland.

“The training in the NCA (National Curling Academy) has helped us. We’ve had a few weeks away from competing just to get back and do some work, speak with the sports staff and make sure that we’re in the best position to put out our best performance possible.

“We’ve had some time to work as a team and individually, which has let us build on a few things and hopefully we can put all of that together this week.

“We know we will have to work for absolutely everything this week, though and we’re looking forward to getting started.

“This is one of the events we’ve worked up to all season. Everything we’ve done has been with this in mind.

“With the winner going to the World Bs in Finland in early January there’s even more of an incentive.”

The skip also reckons that the past experience of two of her teammates should stand them in good stead.

Henderson added: “We have Lisa, who has won the Scottish Junior Championships before, and Katie, who has played in a couple of finals.

“Their experience is invaluable coming into the event because it can help settle the nerves throughout the week.”

