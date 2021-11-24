Winning form has Team Henderson full of confidence ahead of Scottish Curling Junior Championships at Curl Aberdeen

Victories at home and abroad have ensured Team Henderson are full of confidence ahead of this week’s Scottish Curling Junior Championships.

Team Henderson have already claimed a string of tournament wins in Prague and St Gallen on the European Junior Curling Tour, and at Scottish Asham Under-21 Slams in Greenacres and Edinburgh.

The quartet is made up of British Curling Performance Foundation members Fay Henderson, Katie McMillan, Lisa Davie and Holly Wilkie-Milne.

Skip Henderson believes their prior success has been ideal preparation for the challenge of attempting to claim the national title this week at Curl Aberdeen.

She said: “What we’ve achieved so far this season helps us going into the event, because we know that we can achieve a high standard of results in Europe which gives us good confidence going forward playing in Scotland.

“The training in the NCA (National Curling Academy) has helped us. We’ve had a few weeks away from competing just to get back and do some work, speak with the sports staff and make sure that we’re in the best position to put out our best performance possible.

"Two wins away from home really puts your name out there and it shows that what we’re doing back at home with the support we’re getting from British Curling is really putting us in the right mindset," – Fay Henderson

“We’ve had some time to work as a team and individually, which has let us build on a few things and hopefully we can put all of that together this week.

“We know we will have to work for absolutely everything this week, though and we’re looking forward to getting started.

“This is one of the events we’ve worked up to all season. Everything we’ve done has been with this in mind.

“With the winner going to the World Bs in Finland in early January there’s even more of an incentive.”

The skip also reckons that the past experience of two of her teammates should stand them in good stead.

Henderson added: “We have Lisa, who has won the Scottish Junior Championships before, and Katie, who has played in a couple of finals.

“Their experience is invaluable coming into the event because it can help settle the nerves throughout the week.”