Golfer Karolina Martincova right at home after swapping Prague for Aberdeen

Karolina Martincova’s love affair with Scotland continues to blossom in the Granite City despite the weekend storms.

After playing for the Czech Republic in the European Championships at Gullane in 2015 and making other later trips, Karolina, 22, realised the Home of Golf was where she wanted study.

A year on after starting a Biomedical Sciences degree at Aberdeen University, Karolina is delighted how she has been welcomed by the North-east golfing community.

Karolina said: “I moved to Aberdeen 15 months ago, and thankfully through the university golf team, I was able to join Aberdeen Ladies and have an amazing opportunity to play on one of the world’s best courses.

“My parents and friends back my in village near Prague in the Czech Republic are quite jealous.

“Aberdeen Ladies have been so welcoming and given me such a really positive response.”

Karolina went on to reach the Aberdeen Ladies championship final when she was beaten 4&2 by Lauren Whyte.

“Lauren played exceptionally good golf and putted superbly.

“I was so happy for her as Lauren, her mum Ellie and Sheena Wood have all been brilliant friends and helped me feel at home very quickly.”

Three-handicapper Karolina, who started playing golf 16 years ago at her local course near Struharov, added: “I’m so grateful to them.

“Ellie and Sheena helped me join the Aberdeenshire Ladies County Association and I was proud to be selected to play for the County at Jamboree 2021 at Monifieth.

“My studies in Aberdeen will last at least five years and I am looking forward to making more new friends and building on my brilliant early experiences.

“My clubs are still in my locker and I hope to get a few games with Ellie and Sheena over the winter but hopefully it will be better than it was over the weekend.

“It can be just as cold in Prague but we don’t get it as windy so adapting my golf is a real challenge.”

Royal Aberdeen to host Junior Pennant League in 2022

Royal Aberdeen will be the host club for the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League next year.

The Bridge of Don club will stage the junior pennant league final on Sunday, July 3 ahead of holding the Hector Dey and Murray Trophy competitions on Sunday, July 24.

Deeside will start the defence of the Off The Tee trophy against Portlethen at Stonehaven on Sunday, August 7.

The winners will take on Stonehaven in the Aberdeen section final in the afternoon.

The 36-hole qualifying rounds of the Spence Trophy – the unofficial Champion of Champions tournament for juniors – will be played at Royal Aberdeen on Sunday, August 28.

The top four players will qualify for the semi-finals and final at Royal Aberdeen on Sunday, October 2.

The date for the junior conveners’ outing at Royal Aberdeen has still to be decided.

ABERDEEN AND DISTRICT JUNIOR PENNANT LEAGUE

(Pennant league fixtures still to be finalised but dates run from Sunday, May 15 until Sunday, June 26).

Sunday, July 3 – Final at Royal Aberdeen.

Sunday, July 24 – Hector Dey and Murray Trophy at Royal Aberdeen.

OFF THE TEE TROPHY

Sunday, August 7

Aberdeen section at Stonehaven: Semi-final – Portlethen v Deeside; Final – Portlethen or Deeside v Stonehaven.

Deeside section at Banchory: Semi-final – Peterculter v Aboyne. Final – Peterculter or Aboyne v Banchory.

West section at Newmachar: Semi-final – Kemnay v Westhill. Final – Kemnay or Westhill v Newmachar.

North section venue to be arranged: Semi-finals – Royal Aberdeen v Murcar Links; Cruden Bay v McDonald Ellon.

Sunday, August 21 – Semi-finals and final at Royal Aberdeen.

SPENCE TROPHY

Sunday, August 28 – 36-hole qualifying at Royal Aberdeen.

Sunday, October 2 – Semi-finals and final.

Entries open for Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am

It may still be only November but entries are being taken for the 2022 Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am next April.

Trump International, Royal Aberdeen and Cruden Bay will host the three-day competition from Wednesday, April 27.

Teams will consist of a professional and three amateurs at a cost of £2,400 which will help provide a prize fund of £20,000.

TV presenter Dougie Donnelly will be the speaker at the prize-giving dinner at the Marcliffe Hotel on the final evening.

For more details see www.aberdeengolflinks.com