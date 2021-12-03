Undefeated North boxer Ben Bartlett aims to bring title fights to Inverness

Rising undefeated North boxer Ben Bartlett has vowed to fight for titles in Inverness.

The 22-year-old lightweight is set to headline the first professional boxing show in Inverness for more than a decade on Saturday.

Boasting a flawless pro return of two wins from two contests Bartlett will face Jamie Quinn at the Leisure Centre, Inverness.

Originally from Strathpeffer, but now living in Dingwall, Bartlett admits topping a bill in the Highlands has come earlier in his career than he anticipated.

He aims to continue his rapid ascent by eventually fighting for a title in Inverness.

Bartlett said: “My main goal is to fight for a title in Inverness so hopefully this show is the first of many.

“I am absolutely buzzing to be headlining in Inverness and cannot wait to get into the ring to do the business.

“When I turned professional that was one of my main goals and to do it so early is fantastic.

“There’s a real buzz in Inverness with lots of people talking about it.

“It has been more than a decade since the last pro show in Inverness and to be headlining the first one since then is something else.”

First fight in almost two years

The clash with Quinn will be Bartlett’s first fight in almost two years due to boxing going into cold storage during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Bartlett last fought when defeating Michael Horabin at the Hilton Treetops in Aberdeen on February 8, 2020.

The time out of the ring was spent wisely by Bartlett who insists he has risen to another level during that 22-month period.

He said: “It was hard during lockdown but I kept training every day and am ready to show the progress I have made during that time.

“I learnt so much during that period and feel like a completely different fighter going into the bout on Saturday.

“My coach has done all the research on my opponent and on what needs to be done in the fight.

“I am completely focused on doing what he tells me to get that first win after coming out of the coronavirus lockdown.”

Bartlett turned professional in 2018 having signed with the ambitious Northern Sporting Club which is based in Aberdeen.

Northern Sporting Club also signed undefeated Elgin boxer Andrew Smart who will also fight on Saturday’s bout in Inverness.

Other boxers in the Northern Sporting Club stable are Billy Stuart who fought for an IBF Youth world title earlier this year and three weight Scottish champion Darren Traynor.

Training with ring legends in the USA

Bartlett signed with Northern Sporting Club after joining them on a training camp in the United States in summer 2018.

During that time across the Atlantic, Bartlett trained at legend Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood.

Ring great Roach worked with recently retired eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

Roach also worked with four-division world champion Miguel Cotto, former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chavez Jr and three-time world champion James Toney.

Bartlett was part of a Northern Sporting Club contingent that also trained at undefeated ring great Floyd Mayweather’s gym in Las Vegas, Nevada, during that trip.

He said: “I was in the training camp in America and was holding my own when sparring with top professionals.

“Davie (McAllister Jnr, Northern Sporting Club co-founder) saw that and said when we get back from the United States they would be willing to offer me a professional contract.

“When I returned home I had a chat with my coach and my dad and decided to go for it.

“I was training in Floyd Mayweather’s gym and Freddie Roach’s gym.

“It was a great experience and I learnt a lot during that training camp that I will be taking into the fight on Saturday.”