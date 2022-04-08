North’s Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban aiming to set up final showdown at World Doubles Squash Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
North’s Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban aiming to set up final showdown at World Doubles Squash Championships

By Andy Skinner
April 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 8, 2022, 3:16 pm
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart at the World Doubles Squash Championships in Glasgow.
North men Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban could set up a final showdown against each other when they play their men’s last four ties at the World Doubles Squash Championships in Glasgow tonight.

Clyne and Douglas Kempsell, who are fifth seeds in the men’s draw, face a tough challenge against top seeds Declan James and James Willstrop from England at 7.30pm tonight.

The pair reached the semi-finals by advancing through two rounds on Thursday. They firstly triumphed 2-1 (11-7, 5-11, 11-5) against Australians Rhys Dowling and Rex Hedrick in their last-16 tie.

Clyne and Kempsell then went on to produce an impressive quarter-final victory against third seeds Zac Alexander and Ryan Cuskelly, also from Australia. They had to come from behind, before eventually triumphing by a 2-1 (2-11, 11-8, 10-11) scoreline in a 67 minute epic.

Following the victory, Clyne said: “That was an unbelievable match, the quality that Dougie produced was great and I was happy with the way I played as well.

“We played some great doubles, but we have to against them. They’re one of the top pairings in the world and we haven’t had an easy draw.

“The Australians were unbelievable and I was so pleased with us.”

Also aiming to reach the final are six seeds Lobban and Perth’s Rory Stewart, who face English second seeds Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller at 6.45pm.

In Thursday’s last-16 tie, Lobban and Stewart advanced with a 2-1 (4-11, 11-6, 6-11) victory over Hong Kong’s Tsz Kwan Lau and Henry Leung.

Greg Lobban in action for Scotland against Hong Kong.

That was followed by a commanding 2-0 (11-6, 11-6) success over Malaysian pair Eain Yow Ng and Ivan Yuen in the last eight.

Lobban is also still firmly in contention for success in the mixed doubles along with Lisa Aitken, having sealed top spot in Group B with a 2-0 (11-5, 11-4) success over Malaysia’s Mohammad Syafiq Kamal and Aifa Azman on Thursday.

Lobban and Aitken will face Indian pair Vikram Malhotra and Joshna Chinappa in their quarter-final at 3.15pm today, with the semi-final to follow at 8.15pm should they progress.

