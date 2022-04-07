Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban enter last-16 of men’s draw at Squash World Doubles Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban enter last-16 of men’s draw at Squash World Doubles Championships

By Andy Skinner
April 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 7, 2022, 12:47 pm
Greg Loban. Image by Steve Cubbins.
Greg Loban. Image by Steve Cubbins.

Inverness pair Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban will enter the knockout stages of the Squash World Doubles Championships men’s draw in Glasgow later today.

Clyne, along with men’s partner Douglas Kempsell, yesterday rounded off their Group E campaign in style.

After being handed a walkover victory against Sri Lankan pair Ravindu Laksiri and Shamil Wakeel, Clyne and Kempsell went on to triumph 2-0 (11-7, 11-3) against Indian duo Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon.

As a result, Clyne and Kempsell will face Australia’s Rhys Dowling and Rex Hedrick in their last-16 match at 2.30pm today.

Alan Clyne in action.

In the mixed doubles, Lobban and Lisa Aitken enjoyed two victories on Wednesday. They firstly defeated India’s number two seeds and 2016 silver medalists Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik 2-0 (6-11, 4-11).

Aitken reserved praise for Lobban after the match, when she said: “That was a very good match.

“Greg shocks me sometimes with how good he is. When he’s in that mood he brings out the best in me, so it’s a win-win.

“There was a lot of pressure in that match, they’ve won several medals and it was a big match in the pool, so it was one we were really looking forward to.”

Later in the day, Lobban and Aitken went on to secure another 2-0 (11-7, 11-8) triumph over New Zealand’s Evan Williams and Kaitlyn Williams.

Lobban and Aitken will play their final Group B match against Malaysian duo Mohammad Syafiq Kamal and Aifa Azman at 7.30pm tonight.

Lobban will be in action before that however, having already joined Clyne in reaching the last-16 of the men’s draw. Partnering Perth’s Rory Stewart, Lobban will take on Hong Kong’s Tsz Kwan Lau and Henry Leung at 11.45am today.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]