Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban enter last-16 of men’s draw at Squash World Doubles Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness pair Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban will enter the knockout stages of the Squash World Doubles Championships men’s draw in Glasgow later today.

Clyne, along with men’s partner Douglas Kempsell, yesterday rounded off their Group E campaign in style.

After being handed a walkover victory against Sri Lankan pair Ravindu Laksiri and Shamil Wakeel, Clyne and Kempsell went on to triumph 2-0 (11-7, 11-3) against Indian duo Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon.

As a result, Clyne and Kempsell will face Australia’s Rhys Dowling and Rex Hedrick in their last-16 match at 2.30pm today.

In the mixed doubles, Lobban and Lisa Aitken enjoyed two victories on Wednesday. They firstly defeated India’s number two seeds and 2016 silver medalists Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik 2-0 (6-11, 4-11).

Aitken reserved praise for Lobban after the match, when she said: “That was a very good match.

“Greg shocks me sometimes with how good he is. When he’s in that mood he brings out the best in me, so it’s a win-win.

“There was a lot of pressure in that match, they’ve won several medals and it was a big match in the pool, so it was one we were really looking forward to.”

Big day for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 at the World Doubles in Glasgow, competing for quarters places in the men's draw as action in the women's and mixed groups resumes! 💪 Go @G_Adderley01, @LisaAitken1, @Clynesquash, @Kempsell, @LobSquash & @Rorystewart_17! Watch live ⬇️https://t.co/WMwVhztjtT pic.twitter.com/Q8BMFXodRO — Scottish Squash 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Scottish_Squash) April 7, 2022

Later in the day, Lobban and Aitken went on to secure another 2-0 (11-7, 11-8) triumph over New Zealand’s Evan Williams and Kaitlyn Williams.

Lobban and Aitken will play their final Group B match against Malaysian duo Mohammad Syafiq Kamal and Aifa Azman at 7.30pm tonight.

Lobban will be in action before that however, having already joined Clyne in reaching the last-16 of the men’s draw. Partnering Perth’s Rory Stewart, Lobban will take on Hong Kong’s Tsz Kwan Lau and Henry Leung at 11.45am today.