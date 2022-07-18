Flying Finn Crockett out to emulate Strathpeffer neighbour Fin Graham at Commonwealth Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What’s in a name? Well if you ask Team Scotland medal hopeful Finn Crockett, quite a lot it turns out.

His home-town of Strathpeffer has helped produce two cyclists competing on the international stage – and both are called Finn.

Crockett’s counterpart may spell his name slightly different, but Fin Graham is an established name on the world stage.

Graham won two silver medals at the Tokyo Paralympics last year, in the 3000m individual pursuit and the C1-C3 road race.

Only three months separate the pair in age too, with Crockett now eager to take his chance in the limelight after being selected for the Commonwealth Games.

“Fin literally lives two doors down the road,” said Crockett. “I grew up with him and he was one of the reasons I got into cycling, as his family were mad keen on it.

“It’s great to see him doing amazing things and hopefully I can follow his path. To have us both from the same street, both competing on the international stage and both called Finn, it’s definitely strange.”

Crockett is based in Stirling, after finishing his university studies, but Ross-shire remains a pivotal part of his life.

He got his grounding by taking two wheels across the mountains and hills of the Highlands, before switching his skills to the road at the age of 17.

“I started mountain-biking when I was 11 with the local club in Strathpeffer. I did the Strathpuffer, which was something that always caught my eye as a little kid.

“That was the foundation on the racing side of things. From mountain-biking I then turned to road cycling when I was about 17.

“If you can manage 24 hours in January in about 20 hours of darkness – it toughens you up, that’s for sure.”

The 22-year-old rides for Ribble Weldtite and will don the Team Scotland jersey in the time-trial and road race in Birmingham.

Cycling emerged from the pack as his chosen sport, with a young Crockett benefitting from testing himself at a variety of disciplines before choosing to cycle competitively.

“My parents were really supportive. I grew up playing shinty, football, athletics and swimming; I did it all and as you get older you funnel things down. They helped out so much when I was younger, with driving, bicycles, you name it.

“I chose cycling because I enjoyed it. I see some people now where it’s not their choice; it’s not forced upon them but cycling is all they’ve done through their childhood. I’ve had that broad interest in sport and I still do.

“There was a reason I picked cycling and that was because I genuinely loved the sport. That’s still my connection to it to this day.

“If you love what you do makes it a bit easier. It is amazing up here – you’ve got mountain-biking, the road stuff, I’ve gotten into gravel racing. You’ve got lots of choice and it’s nice and quiet.”

Name: Finn Crockett

D.O.B: 30/6/1999

Home town: Strathpeffer

Events: Men’s road race, time trial

Previous CG experience: None

The nature of competitive cycling means you are either riding for a team or Great Britain. There is no middle ground for riders from Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, until the Commonwealth Games come around.

That gives Crockett added incentive to make the most of representing his country – and community.

“It’s not something you get to do often and it’s been one of my dreams since I started cycling, to represent Scotland on the biggest stage.

“It’s a bit of a dream come true and I really hope I can do the country – and Strathpeffer – proud.

“I think this is the strongest squad Scotland has brought for the road race and the track. We’ve got plenty of options with the guys that have been selected and the course selected suits a number of us.

“We’ll see what happens on race day but there’s definitely potential there. With representing Scotland, you are one of the smaller nations and can get overlooked a little bit so we’ll be playing that card.

“We’re not going there for nothing so fingers crossed we can bring something back.”