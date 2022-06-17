Cricket: Top of the table clash takes centre stage in Aberdeen Grades

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Something will have to give at Groat’s Road on Saturday when the only two unbeaten sides in Grade 1 clash in an eagerly awaited top of the table game.

The match could go some considerable way to deciding whether Crescent or Knight Riders are the potential new champions.

Seven weeks into the season, there is nothing to choose between the two rivals, each seeking a first ever Grade 1 title.

Knight Riders have home advantage but two of Crescent’s best wins have come on the road, including two scores of over 250 at Inverurie and last week’s stunning performance at Rubislaw where the Links side amassed 283, 118 of which was scored by captain Nathan Thangaraj.

Not to be outdone his Knight Riders opposite number Pehlaj Penneti steered his team to a six wicket win against Mannofield, stroking an unbeaten 33.

But the home side might have an ace in bowler Vijay Vijaypur who tops the league averages with his haul of 16 wickets at a cost of only 9.1 runs per victim.

Elsewhere there will be great interest at the other end of the table where defending champions Aberdeen Grammar are winless and firmly rooted in last place.

But after their sterling attempt to overhaul Crescent’s massive total of 283 last week, have probably found the confidence to spark a revival, starting with a home game against Cults.

At the Links, third placed Bon Accord will be bidding to keep the pressure on the two leaders when they host Mannofield, while Master Blasters Aberdeen will be attempting to find a win after three successive defeats when they meet Gordonians.

In the Bon Accord Cup, Grampian host Fraserbugh and Siyapa entertain Banchory.

In Grade 3, unbeaten leaders Methlick enjoy the home comforts of Lairds where they meet 3rd Gordonians, while second placed Huntly are away to 2nd Siyapa.