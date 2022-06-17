Cricket: Top of the table clash takes centre stage in Aberdeen Grades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: Top of the table clash takes centre stage in Aberdeen Grades

By Jack Nixon
June 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 11:05 am
A cricket ball on the boundary .
Knight Riders host Crescent on Saturday.

Something will have to give at Groat’s Road on Saturday when the only two unbeaten sides in Grade 1 clash in an eagerly awaited top of the table game.

The match could go some considerable way to deciding whether Crescent or Knight Riders are the potential new champions.

Seven weeks into the season, there is nothing to choose between the two rivals, each seeking a first ever Grade 1 title.

Knight Riders have home advantage but two of Crescent’s best wins have come on the road, including two scores of over 250 at Inverurie and last week’s stunning performance at Rubislaw where the Links side amassed 283, 118 of which was scored by captain Nathan Thangaraj.

Not to be outdone his Knight Riders opposite number Pehlaj Penneti steered his team to a six wicket win against Mannofield, stroking an unbeaten 33.

But the home side might have an ace in bowler Vijay Vijaypur who tops the league averages with his haul of 16 wickets at a cost of only 9.1 runs per victim.

Elsewhere there will be great interest at the other end of the table where defending champions Aberdeen Grammar are winless and firmly rooted in last place.

But after their sterling attempt to overhaul Crescent’s massive total of 283 last week, have probably found the confidence to spark a revival, starting with a home game against Cults.

At the Links, third placed Bon Accord will be bidding to keep the pressure on the two leaders when they host Mannofield, while Master Blasters Aberdeen will be attempting to find a win after three successive defeats when they meet Gordonians.

In the Bon Accord Cup, Grampian host Fraserbugh and Siyapa entertain Banchory.

In Grade 3, unbeaten leaders Methlick enjoy the home comforts of Lairds where they meet 3rd Gordonians, while second placed Huntly are away to 2nd Siyapa.

