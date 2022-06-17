Calvin Ramsay can thrive at Liverpool to become a ‘special player’, says Aberdeen legend Willie Miller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay can thrive at Euro giants Liverpool to become a ‘special player’, insists legend Willie Miller.

The Dons and six time European champions Liverpool have agreed a deal worth up to £8m for the 18-year-old.

It is understood the Anfield club will pay an initial fee of £4.5 million for the Scotland U21 international defender.

Liverpool have also agreed up to £3.5m in appearance-related add-ons should Ramsay hit certain milestones.

It is also understood the Dons have agreed a 20% sell-on clause.

A deal is expected to be concluded over the next few days with Ramsay set to travel to England to undergo a medical.

Ramsay will become Aberdeen’s most expensive transfer, smashing the £3m received in 2020 for Scott McKenna’s transfer to Nottingham Forest.

The Dons also secured an extra £1m in add-ons recently when Scotland international McKenna won promotion with Forest to the Premier League.

The potential to be a ‘special player’

Gothenburg Great Miller believes Ramsay has all the qualities to excel for Liverpool in the richest league in world football.

However the Pittodrie great insists the hard work starts now for the teen.

Miller warned there will be many hurdles ahead to follow in the footstep of Liverpool left-back and Scotland captain Andy Robertson.

He said: “Ramsay certainly has the qualities to be a modern type of full back that can play at the highest level.

“He has all the tools to be that special player.

“However it will not be a case of it being handed to him.

“This is a fabulous opportunity for Ramsay and he has to be confident enough to grab it and make the most of it.

“Ramsay looks a confident player and young man.

“He has to take that confidence and ability and weld them together to take this chance of a lifetime as far as it can possibly go.”

Teen targeted by clubs across Europe

It has been reported Ramsay has already agreed personal terms on a five-year deal until June 2027.

Ramsay previously revealed he modelled his game on Liverpool’s England international right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Following a memorable breakthrough season Ramsay was named Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year.

The Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate was on the radar of clubs across Europe.

Bologna lodged a club record bid to sign Ramsay during the January transfer window.

The Italian top flight outfit wanted to take the teen on loan until the end of the season.

Then they would only complete a permanent deal if they avoided relegation from Serie A.

That proposal was knocked back by Aberdeen.

Ramsay remained on Bologna’s radar and Leeds United had also targeted the teen for a potential summer swoop.

English top flight clubs including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, West Ham and Southampton had scouted Ramsay.

German Bundesliga outfits Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim were also keen on the Pittodrie youth academy graduate in January.

Italian Serie A club Sassuolo sent a delegation of scouts to watch Ramsay in March.

Liverpool boss Klopp makes his move

With clubs across Europe circling, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sanctioned a move for Ramsay.

Aberdeen were locked in talks but a deal has now been agreed that would make Ramsay the most expensive Scottish teenager ever.

Ryan Gauld’s £3m move from Dundee United to Sporting Lisbon of Portugal in 2014 was the previous record.

On completion of the deal Ramsay will be Liverpool’s third signing this summer.

The English double cup winners recently signed Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a £64m deal that could rise to £85m with add-ons.

Liverpool also signed forward Fabio Carvalho from Fulham for £5m.

Youth Academy graduate Ramsay has come a long way since making his Dons debut in March last year.

Ramsay made his first team bow as a substitute in a 1-0 Premiership loss to Dundee United at Pittodrie on March 20, 2021.

His first start came on April 3 in a 1-0 Scottish Cup win at Dumbarton.

Now he is set for a life-changing move to the recent Champions League finalists.

For all the @AberdeenFC fans who wanted to see more of Calvin’s skills this weekend 😉 #InspirePractice pic.twitter.com/sbZStGacqZ — Aberdeen FC Youth Academy (@AberdeenFCYouth) October 24, 2021

Challenges ahead but teen can shine

Miller insists there will be a lot of hurdles ahead for Ramsay in his quest to be a success at one of the biggest clubs in world football.

However he reckons Ramsay has the talent and character to make it.

He said: “It is such a huge opportunity for Ramsay but there are going to be a lot of hurdles for him.

“We are not talking about an 18-year-old just going down to Liverpool and immediately setting the heather on fire.

“If you look at Andy Robertson it took him a long time to get to where he is.

“The progression and understanding of what the role is all about are the important things.

“How to deal with that and perform at your best.

“There will be some set-backs and difficult times for him I’m sure.

“That is the nature of the game.

“But Ramsay has to fight his way through that – that is the measure of a good player.”