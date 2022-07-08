Cricket: Stoneywood Dyce captain Jamie King to make injury comeback this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: Stoneywood Dyce captain Jamie King to make injury comeback this week

By Jamie Durent
July 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 8, 2022, 11:50 am
Stoneywood Dyce cricket captain Jamie King
Stoneywood Dyce captain Jamie King.

Stoneywood Dyce captain Jamie King is eager to make his return from injury to help the team arrest their current slide.

After a promising start to the start, Stoneywood Dyce have lost their last four games with King absent due to a hip injury.

King tore a muscle in his hip during the Scottish Cup game against Forfarshire at the start of last month – his first serious injury while playing cricket.

He had a brief comeback playing for the second team a fortnight ago, but was advised to rest another week before making a return to the firsts.

The away trip to Falkland this weekend will see King back in the squad and he is eager to play his part.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare to sit and watch the last three or four weeks,” he said. “I’m buzzing to be back.

Stoneywood Dyce cricket captain Jamie King.
Jamie King is back in the Stoneywood Dyce squad this weekend.

“We needed some quick runs against Forfarshire and I danced down the wicket and tried to smash Jack Hogarth for six. I missed the ball, was bowled and tore a muscle in my hip swinging at the ball.

“I never miss games of cricket. Most people play through an injury or two, but this is the first time I’ve had a serious injury that kept me out for a period of time.

“It’s been very frustrating and tough to watch. I’m under no illusions that I would have changed the results, but it would have been nice to be out there battling alongside everyone. We go through the good times and tough times together.”

King will be back alongside veterans George Ninan and Jan Stander, who also missed last weekend’s defeat to Forfarshire.

However, Lennard Bester and David Kidd are unavailable, while Jack Lambley is absent with a broken thumb.

“We’ve had to change a settled team and that’s obviously going to cause issues,” said King. “It’s frustrating, but that’s the way amateur sport goes.

“Hopefully we can get back to a stable team again.”

Aberdeenshire captain calls for humility from NE league leaders

Stoneywood Dyce cricket
Shire captain Kenny Reid.

Aberdeenshire captain Kenny Reid, meanwhile, believes humility is key to his club finishing the season as winners of the North-East Championship.

Shire lead the way at the top of the division with Meigle, Huntly and Freuchie leading the chase into the second half of the campaign.

With no play possible due to a washout last weekend, Reid insists it is important his side stay grounded as they look to maintain their position.

He said: “We’re in good shape and if we had been offered this position at the start of the season, of course we would have taken it.

“We’re where we want to be, but it is important we keep our feet on the floor. We cannot go into any game thinking we’re going to walk it.

“We must stay humble, keep working hard and focus on producing every Saturday. If we do that, we can achieve our aim of winning the league and reaching the play-off.”

Shire bid to cement place at top of table against Arbroath

Shire welcome ninth-placed Arbroath 2nd XI to Mannofield tomorrow and Reid knows it important his side stay focused.

He said: “You never know how strong a second team is going to be in this league. Some weeks, they can have first team guys available as was the case when we faced Forfarshire earlier in the season.

“We should have still have had enough to win that game, but we didn’t play well and could have no complaints.

“It’s important we concentrate on ourselves. We’re in a good position, the players are training hard and playing well, and we just have to keep going.”

Third-placed Huntly will be aiming to take advantage of any slip by Shire when they travel to fourth-placed Freuchie.

Sixth-placed Gordonians are also on the road as they travel to Forfarshire 2nd XI, who are fifth.

