Business events are back in north-east – but will be hybrid from here on in, Aberdeen firm says

By Kelly Wilson
July 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 8, 2022, 2:45 pm
AV One Solutions managing director Graeme McGuire
AV One Solutions managing director Graeme McGuire

Business events are back in north east – but will be hybrid from here on in, according to firm AV One Solutions.

The audiovisual company has won more than £1 million worth of contracts within the past six months as demand for events – in-person and virtual – has rebounded to levels “at their highest for years”.

Managing director Graeme McGuire believes the streaming of online events is to become a “standard feature”.

The firm, based in Bridge of Don, has invested a five-figure sum to create a new demonstration facility to allow customers to be able to view and test a range of audiovisual equipment.

Grant MacLean has also been appointed business development manager, bringing the company’s workforce to 10 staff.

L-R Grant MacLean, business development manager and AV One Solutions managing director Graeme McGuire.

Changes to how people work

AV One offers audiovisual equipment sales and installation but also rents equipment for conferences, business events and award ceremonies.

It said “confidence in the sector is high with event levels at their highest for years”.

Mr McGuire said: “Although the last two years were challenging, businesses of all sizes are investing in their audiovisual systems to enhance video conferencing facilities and remote collaborative working.

“This offers staff greater flexibility and highlights how offices can be readily adapted to integrate new technologies, which are once again changing the way people work.”

He said the past two years during the pandemic have “underlined the importance of meeting face-to-face and the social benefits that brings” with live business events “playing a crucial role”.

“Now they’ve fully resumed, we are seeing the inclusion of online streaming as standard and are ready to support the varying needs of organisers,” he said.

He added the firm’s new demonstration suite will allow clients to view and test different technologies.

AV One Solutions was founded in 2016 and works with clients onshore and offshore.

