GALLERY: Salmon season officially opens on the River Spey and River Don

By Philippa Gerrard
February 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
River Spey opening ceremony
The opening of the salmon season on the Spey took place at the Alice Littler Park in Aberlour. Pictured is Scott Mellis casting. Photo by Kami Thomson

The world-famous River Spey’s salmon fishing season has reopened for another year, but it wasn’t the only northern river to celebrate this yearly tradition this weekend.

The River Don season also opened in style, and organisers of both events were pleased to be back on track after the pandemic cancelled last year’s proceedings.

“We really are delighted to be back,” said Roger Knight, director of the Spey Fishery Board.

“For anglers and locals alike, I think this event gives us all hope that things are returning to normal.”

PICTURE SPECIAL: See all the action from the opening ceremonies of the Rivers Spey and Don

The opening of the salmon season on the Spey took place at the Alice Littler Park in Aberlour. Pictured is Scott Mellis casting. Photo by Kami Thomson
Regular piper Allan Sinclair opened the Spey season in style. Picture by Kami Thomson
Many anglers and ghillies from around the area gathered at Alice Littler Park in Aberlour for the Spey opening ceremony. Picture by Kami Thomson
Guest of Honour was Ian Tennant, left, who was head ghillie at Gordon Castle for 41 years. On the right is Mike Murdoch who caught the first fish of the season in 2020. Together they blessed the river by tipping in a bottle of Aberlour single malt whisky. Picture by Kami Thomson
Anglers celebrate the opening of the new Spey salmon season. Picture by Kami Thomson
Scott Mellis at the River Spey opening. Picture by Kami Thomson
The River Don salmon opening ceremony began with piper Paul Malley leading the procession from the Kintore Arms Hotel through the streets down to the River Don. Picture by Paul Glendell.
The procession was made up of anglers and locals who all joined the short walk down to the river. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Steven Corsar, president of the Inverurie Angling Associaton and the Reverend Rona Cathcart prepairing to bless the river with a quaich of Glen Garioch whisky. Picture by Paul Glendell
The River Don was blessed by Reverend Rona Cathcart. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Deputy Lord Provost Ron Mckail, left, cast the first line assisted by Fred Hay from the Inverurie Angling Association. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Deputy Lord Provost Ron Mckail, left, was given the honour of first cast. He is pictured here with Fred Hay from the Inverurie Angling Association. Picture by Paul Glendell.
It was a mild afternoon in Inverurie to mark the opening of the Don. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Fred Hay, secretary for Inverurie Angling Association agreed that it was a relief to be able to open the salmon fishing season properly once more.

“We’ve not had a ceremony for the last two years, so it has been excellent to get back up and running again,” he said.

Each of the famous rivers was blessed for good luck and the season will now run until late Autumn.

“It’s been a tremendous day,” said Mr Knight, of the Spey opening ceremony.

“I wish all anglers tight lines for the season ahead.”

