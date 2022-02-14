GALLERY: Salmon season officially opens on the River Spey and River Don

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The world-famous River Spey’s salmon fishing season has reopened for another year, but it wasn’t the only northern river to celebrate this yearly tradition this weekend.

The River Don season also opened in style, and organisers of both events were pleased to be back on track after the pandemic cancelled last year’s proceedings.

“We really are delighted to be back,” said Roger Knight, director of the Spey Fishery Board.

“For anglers and locals alike, I think this event gives us all hope that things are returning to normal.”

PICTURE SPECIAL: See all the action from the opening ceremonies of the Rivers Spey and Don

Fred Hay, secretary for Inverurie Angling Association agreed that it was a relief to be able to open the salmon fishing season properly once more.

“We’ve not had a ceremony for the last two years, so it has been excellent to get back up and running again,” he said.

Each of the famous rivers was blessed for good luck and the season will now run until late Autumn.

“It’s been a tremendous day,” said Mr Knight, of the Spey opening ceremony.

“I wish all anglers tight lines for the season ahead.”

Read more about salmon fishing: