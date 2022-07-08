Taylah Spence thrilled with Commonwealth Games call as Orkney sprinter reflects on remarkable season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney sprinter Taylah Spence reckons her season has exceeded all expectations after earning Commonwealth Games selection.

Spence had targeted a Scotland jersey at the start of the season and achieved that, having competed at the Diamond League and the Loughborough International.

But more was to come for the 23-year-old midwife, who travels across from Orkney for competitions and has to balance training around her shifts.

Spence was announced in the 4x100m relay team last week and will be on the track for her country in Birmingham.

“I found out last Wednesday night, two days before the announcement came out, so it wasn’t too long to keep it a secret,” she said.

“With everything we’ve achieved as a relay squad, I feel like we deserve to be going. It’s always something when you’re growing up you would love to do, to compete at a big event like the Commonwealth Games or the Olympics.

“In terms of realistic goals it wasn’t something on my radar this season; my aim was to get my first Scotland vest. To get that and to be going to the Games is more than I expected.

“You never know when you’re going to be hit by illness or injury, which scuppered me last season. I got ill in the middle of the season and that jeopardised the good times I was putting out.

“It was good to get those times on paper this year and prove what I have always thought was in me.”

Spence has been racing alongside fellow north athletes Rebecca Matheson and Alisha Rees, who hail from Keith and Torphins respectively. The trio have competed against each other at club level, but have united under the Scotland flag to secure their place at the Commonwealths.

The relay team hit the qualifying standard in May, breaking the national 4x100m relay record in Birmingham at a Diamond League meeting.

The athletics at the Games will be held in the same arena, the Alexander Stadium – which could be a good omen for the squad.

“Athletics is quite an individual sport and for years we’ve competed against each other,” said Spence. “We’re similar ages and we’ve always been on the start-line together.

“It’s quite special to be able to put our talents together and put a good performance out.”