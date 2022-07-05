Commonwealth Games berth feels more real now to Keith’s Rebecca Matheson after Team Scotland announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Commonwealth Games berth feels more real now to Keith’s Rebecca Matheson after Team Scotland announcement

By Jamie Durent
July 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 5, 2022, 12:04 pm
Rebecca Matheson is in the 4x100m relay squad
Rebecca Matheson is in the 4x100m relay squad.

Having her Commonwealth Games spot announced makes the honour feel more real for Keith sprinter Rebecca Matheson.

The Aberdeen AAC member was named in the Team Scotland squad for the Games on Friday and will make her debut in the 4x100m relay in Birmingham.

Matheson will compete alongside fellow north athletes Alisha Rees and Taylah Spence, with Heather Paton and Sarah Malone completing the relay squad.

It will give the team the chance to compete at the same stadium they set the Scottish record at earlier this year, having recorded a time of 44.75s at the Alexander Stadium in May.

Rebecca Matheson running at Aberdeen Sports Village
Rebecca Matheson in action at Aberdeen Sports Village.

“It wasn’t that long ago I found out I’d been selected and it was quite difficult to keep a secret,” said Matheson.

“They have relay programmes at Scottish Athletics so the goal of that was to get a team to the Commonwealth Games. Obviously that paid off.

“It definitely feels a lot more real now and it’s obviously getting closer. I just can’t wait to get down there. I’ve been competing so it’ll be good to get a good block of training in before I head down to the holding camp.

“It’s quite a strong team. There’s 11 going to worlds, so athletics in Scotland is doing well just now. There’s definitely been a surge.”

‘We know what we’re doing together’

Setting the national record was the first time the team had competed together as a quartet and was Spence’s debut in a Scotland vest.

The Scottish 4x100m relay team who previously broke the national record at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting. From left, Alisha Rees, Taylah Spence, Sarah Malone and Rebecca Matheson.

Having a strong north representation in the relay team means there are plenty of familiar faces come Games-time.

“On the morning of that day, we were like ‘well we might set the record’, but the standard was quite a bit quicker than the record was at that point. It was a nice surprise,” added Matheson.

“It’s good that we’re all getting to go. We know what we’re doing together. The Diamond League was held at the same stadium that’s going to be the Commonwealth Games stadium so it’s a good place for us.

“It’s weird, because we would race each other when we were younger, but now we’re in a team together it’s good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]