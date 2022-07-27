Aberdeen’s Luke Patience on why he has stopped using the word retired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen’s Luke Patience on why he has stopped using the word retired

By Tum Balogun
July 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Luke Patience.
Luke Patience.

Olympic silver medallist Luke Patience may have retired last year – but admits that dreaded ‘R’ word does not exist in his vocabulary.

The 35-year-old from Aberdeen called time on his career after seeing his event, the men’s 470 sailing, feature at its last Olympics in his third and final games.

Patience, who said an emotional goodbye to the sport, revealed his future is not as certain as it seems, though he remains steadfast in his refusal to take part in Paris 2024 – for now at the very least.

He said: “I’ve stopped using the word retired because I’m not sure what it means – ‘I am not going to Paris’ is probably my new way of wording it.

“But I’m going to stop saying words like ‘never’ and ‘done’ because I’ve realised my desires and emotions can steer my inspiration.

“The reality is if I was inspired to do another, I’d do another.

“My gut will tell me whether to hang up the boots or not and my guts told me to hang up the boots for Paris.

“Right now my passion and gut isn’t telling me to push for Paris so I’m not going to.”

Luke Patience (left) won silver at London 2012.

The Aberdeen-born star spoke ahead of the release of the behind the scenes documentary, ‘Chasing Tokyo’, which chronicles an unprecedented 18-month journey of a group of British Sailing Team athletes.

And Patience, who features prominently, detailed how he coped with the delay of the Games, adding: “It’s kind of a mix of emotions because you’re in a position you’d never thought you’d be in.

‘Dealing with loss massive part of sport’

“It’s hard to try and decide whether the delays are a good or bad thing, I mean in the end you have no choice but to take it in your stride.

“One of the natural things as a sportsperson is you have to be opportunistic, you have to have agility and be opportunistic because not everything goes your way.

“Dealing with loss is a massive part of sport.

“It’s crucial to being a sportsperson to be able to deal with loss and still believe in yourself and back yourself and do the next right thing.

“And so it’s kind of using that skill set during that time.

“There’s a good bit of perspective added into it (as well) because there’s a lot worse things happening in the world than a games being delayed.”

Chasing Tokyo is set to release on July 28, marking a decade since the London Olympics where Patience and partner Stuart Bithell took home the silver medal.

“The further I get from it the more I smile about London,” he added.

“I recognise after all these years, and doing two more Olympics, I truly appreciate how special that was.

“It’s not just something that I am trying to replicate and for a while I was and then I realised how special and unique it all was.

“What luck to be the right age and be able to pursue London that hard.”

Watch Chasing Tokyo at Olympics.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]