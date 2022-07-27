Tour of Britain: Mountain and sprint points revealed for Aberdeenshire opening stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tour of Britain: Mountain and sprint points revealed for Aberdeenshire opening stage

By Danny Law
July 27, 2022, 10:32 am
The Tour of Britain returns to the north-east on September 4. Pic by SWpix..
The locations of the Skoda King of the Mountains and sprint points for the first stage of the Tour of Britain in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been revealed.

The opening stage of the Tour of Britain, which is being sponsored by TotalEnergies, will conclude with an uphill finish as riders tackle the 9.1-kilometre Skoda King of the Mountains to the Glenshee Ski Centre.

That could mean that the stage winner also takes home the Skoda King of the Mountains in addition to the yellow jersey and race lead after stage one.

Three other climbs in Aberdeenshire will feature in the competition, at Bennachie Forest, Lord’s Throat, and Suie Hill with three intermediate sprints in Inverurie, Alford, and Ballater.

Aberdeenshire Council Leader Cllr Mark Findlater said: “These sprints and climbs will not only challenge the riders but make spectacular viewing for international audiences.

“It is easy to see why Aberdeenshire is such a cycling destination with locations like these along the route. That is the legacy which this race will generate, ensuing that our part of Scotland is recognised as a top cycling destination for years to come.”

Aberdeen City Council Education Convener, Councillor Martin Greig, said: “The cyclists and all involved have our very warm greetings and best wishes for an enjoyable and exciting experience. Our area is an excellent setting for this important sporting event.

“Hopefully the cycling community will come back again and again to enjoy our marvellous local environment.”

The Tour of Britain put the north-east in the spotlight last year and will do so again in 2022.

Alongside the additional route information timings for the stage have also been confirmed, with this year’s tour due to start from Union Street in Aberdeen city centre at 11am on Sunday September 4.

The 180-kilometre (112-mile) stage is expected to finish at Glenshee Ski Centre between 3pm and 4pm.

An interactive maps and full timetable for the stage is available at tourofbritain.co.uk/stages/stage-one

The points on offer at the ŠKODA King of the Mountains locations is dependent on the severity of the climb: category one peaks offer 10 points for the winner down to one for the 10th-placed finisher, while category three climbs have four, three, two and one point up for grabs.

Former winners of the jersey include 2010 Tour de France champion Andy Schleck (2006) and Grand Tour stage winner Thomas De Gendt (2009). Britain’s Jacob Scott (Wiv SunGod) has won the competition in the past two editions of the race (2019 and 2021).

This competition also features an equally-illustrious roll of honour, with British cycling legend Mark Cavendish (2007) and two-time Tour of Britain champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (2008) among its previous winners. Scott, who hails from Holmfirth in West Yorkshire, is also the defending champion in this competition.

ITV4 will broadcast live flag-to-flag coverage of every stage and nightly highlights show.

 

