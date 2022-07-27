Tour of Britain: Mountain and sprint points revealed for Aberdeenshire opening stage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The locations of the Skoda King of the Mountains and sprint points for the first stage of the Tour of Britain in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been revealed.

The opening stage of the Tour of Britain, which is being sponsored by TotalEnergies, will conclude with an uphill finish as riders tackle the 9.1-kilometre Skoda King of the Mountains to the Glenshee Ski Centre.

That could mean that the stage winner also takes home the Skoda King of the Mountains in addition to the yellow jersey and race lead after stage one.

Three other climbs in Aberdeenshire will feature in the competition, at Bennachie Forest, Lord’s Throat, and Suie Hill with three intermediate sprints in Inverurie, Alford, and Ballater.

Aberdeenshire Council Leader Cllr Mark Findlater said: “These sprints and climbs will not only challenge the riders but make spectacular viewing for international audiences.

“It is easy to see why Aberdeenshire is such a cycling destination with locations like these along the route. That is the legacy which this race will generate, ensuing that our part of Scotland is recognised as a top cycling destination for years to come.”

Aberdeen City Council Education Convener, Councillor Martin Greig, said: “The cyclists and all involved have our very warm greetings and best wishes for an enjoyable and exciting experience. Our area is an excellent setting for this important sporting event.

“Hopefully the cycling community will come back again and again to enjoy our marvellous local environment.”

Alongside the additional route information timings for the stage have also been confirmed, with this year’s tour due to start from Union Street in Aberdeen city centre at 11am on Sunday September 4.

The 180-kilometre (112-mile) stage is expected to finish at Glenshee Ski Centre between 3pm and 4pm.

An interactive maps and full timetable for the stage is available at tourofbritain.co.uk/stages/stage-one

The points on offer at the ŠKODA King of the Mountains locations is dependent on the severity of the climb: category one peaks offer 10 points for the winner down to one for the 10th-placed finisher, while category three climbs have four, three, two and one point up for grabs.

What does it mean to win a stage of the Tour of Britain 🇬🇧? Ask @RobinmCarpenter… #TourOfBritain 🔴🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/rNhA8byrEW — Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 (@TourofBritain) July 26, 2022

Former winners of the jersey include 2010 Tour de France champion Andy Schleck (2006) and Grand Tour stage winner Thomas De Gendt (2009). Britain’s Jacob Scott (Wiv SunGod) has won the competition in the past two editions of the race (2019 and 2021).

This competition also features an equally-illustrious roll of honour, with British cycling legend Mark Cavendish (2007) and two-time Tour of Britain champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (2008) among its previous winners. Scott, who hails from Holmfirth in West Yorkshire, is also the defending champion in this competition.

ITV4 will broadcast live flag-to-flag coverage of every stage and nightly highlights show.