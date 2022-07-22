Stoneywood Dyce: New skipper Lennard Bester wants to bring back fear factor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stoneywood Dyce: New skipper Lennard Bester wants to bring back fear factor

By Jamie Durent
July 22, 2022, 11:45 am
New Stoneywood Dyce captain Lennard Bester
New Stoneywood Dyce captain Lennard Bester.

New Stoneywood Dyce skipper Lennard Bester wants to bring the fear factor back to People’s Park after taking on the captaincy.

Bester succeeds seamer Jamie King, who opted to step down from the role ahead of going travelling next month.

The plan had been for Bester to take on the role at Stoneywood Dyce from next season anyway but King’s decision to step back now has seen that brought forward.

Stoneywood Dyce have lost six games on the bounce in the Eastern Premier Division after an imposing start to the campaign.

Bester, who has just returned from holiday in his native South Africa, feels some players may have accepted the club were safe from relegation and have let standards drop in recent weeks.

Departing Stoneywood Dyce bowler Jamie King
Departing Stoneywood Dyce bowler Jamie King.

“Personally it’s been very frustrating because of how close we have got in some games,” said Bester. “How we lost against Falkland – these things hurt because I always feel I could have made those two or three runs if I was there. But that’s not how team sport works.

“The dip we have been on is not acceptable. It’s almost like we settled for it and that’s the mentality I want to change.

“With the start we had a lot of people feared playing us and that’s sort of disappeared. I want to bring that back.

“I’m South African and that’s how we play cricket. I don’t mind losing a game if we leave everything on the field. If we play like idiots and lose games then that annoys me.

“It’s about being a bit more aggressive and backing ourselves. It’s definitely something I want to instil in the young players as there’s some seriously good young players in this team.

“I went travelling at a young age so I can understand the urge for Jamie to do that. He’s still a very good bowler in my eyes and I wish him all the best.”

Garreth Wolmarans
Stoneywood Dyce all-rounder Garreth Wolmarans.

King will be available for the weekend, while Andrew MacLaren should also return. Jan Stander is an injury doubt and Jon Grant is unavailable.

Bester will allow fellow South African Garreth Wolmarans to make a decision on his availability, after the all-rounder was assaulted and robbed while on a visit to The Open last weekend.

“He seems to be fine,” said Bester. “I don’t want to play it down but it’s part of life in South Africa. He’s not as shaken as other people might be.

“He’s a head-strong boy and is so committed to the team. I would back him every day of the week. He will be honest with me and that’s all I can ask.”

Feel-good factor fuelling Huntly form

Meanwhile, in the North-East Championship Huntly look to continue their fine form when Kinloch visit Castle Park.

The Strathbogie side remains in title contention having only lost twice this summer which leaves them third in the table.

Vice-captain Frank Summers believes there is a feel-good factor around Huntly right now.

He said: “We haven’t really spoken about where we are, we’ve just been taking it one game at a time.

Aberdeenshire are in pole position at the moment and we’re not looking beyond playing Kinloch.

“But it’s great to be near the top of the league and performing well every week.

“Saturdays are good days, we’ve got a really good team spirit and everyone is enjoying themselves which I think is reflected in our results.

“It’s been a season of progress for us.”

Elsewhere, Aberdeenshire will aim to remain at the head of affairs by defeating bottom side Dundee HSFPs at Dalnacraig.

Fourth-placed Gordonians take on Arbroath United 2nds at Countesswells and after their second win of the season last weekend Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds are at home to Strathmore.

