Stoneywood Dyce: New skipper Lennard Bester wants to bring back fear factor

New Stoneywood Dyce skipper Lennard Bester wants to bring the fear factor back to People’s Park after taking on the captaincy.

Bester succeeds seamer Jamie King, who opted to step down from the role ahead of going travelling next month.

The plan had been for Bester to take on the role at Stoneywood Dyce from next season anyway but King’s decision to step back now has seen that brought forward.

Stoneywood Dyce have lost six games on the bounce in the Eastern Premier Division after an imposing start to the campaign.

Bester, who has just returned from holiday in his native South Africa, feels some players may have accepted the club were safe from relegation and have let standards drop in recent weeks.

“Personally it’s been very frustrating because of how close we have got in some games,” said Bester. “How we lost against Falkland – these things hurt because I always feel I could have made those two or three runs if I was there. But that’s not how team sport works.

“The dip we have been on is not acceptable. It’s almost like we settled for it and that’s the mentality I want to change.

“With the start we had a lot of people feared playing us and that’s sort of disappeared. I want to bring that back.

“I’m South African and that’s how we play cricket. I don’t mind losing a game if we leave everything on the field. If we play like idiots and lose games then that annoys me.

“It’s about being a bit more aggressive and backing ourselves. It’s definitely something I want to instil in the young players as there’s some seriously good young players in this team.

“I went travelling at a young age so I can understand the urge for Jamie to do that. He’s still a very good bowler in my eyes and I wish him all the best.”

King will be available for the weekend, while Andrew MacLaren should also return. Jan Stander is an injury doubt and Jon Grant is unavailable.

Bester will allow fellow South African Garreth Wolmarans to make a decision on his availability, after the all-rounder was assaulted and robbed while on a visit to The Open last weekend.

“He seems to be fine,” said Bester. “I don’t want to play it down but it’s part of life in South Africa. He’s not as shaken as other people might be.

“He’s a head-strong boy and is so committed to the team. I would back him every day of the week. He will be honest with me and that’s all I can ask.”

Feel-good factor fuelling Huntly form

Meanwhile, in the North-East Championship Huntly look to continue their fine form when Kinloch visit Castle Park.

The Strathbogie side remains in title contention having only lost twice this summer which leaves them third in the table.

Vice-captain Frank Summers believes there is a feel-good factor around Huntly right now.

He said: “We haven’t really spoken about where we are, we’ve just been taking it one game at a time.

“Aberdeenshire are in pole position at the moment and we’re not looking beyond playing Kinloch.

“But it’s great to be near the top of the league and performing well every week.

“Saturdays are good days, we’ve got a really good team spirit and everyone is enjoying themselves which I think is reflected in our results.

“It’s been a season of progress for us.”

Elsewhere, Aberdeenshire will aim to remain at the head of affairs by defeating bottom side Dundee HSFPs at Dalnacraig.

Fourth-placed Gordonians take on Arbroath United 2nds at Countesswells and after their second win of the season last weekend Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds are at home to Strathmore.