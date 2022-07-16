Team Scotland cyclist Lauren Bell relishes switch to two wheels ahead of Commonwealth Games debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On two legs or two wheels, the journey towards the Commonwealth Games been one of constant motion for Lauren Bell.

The Forres track cyclist was named in the 20-strong Team Scotland squad for the Games at the end of May and it capped a successful change of sports.

Bell was an avid athlete at school, with particular interest in the pentathlon, but through UK Sport’s talent transfer programme, the door was opened into a world she has taken to with aplomb.

“I did track-and-field athletics until I was about 17 and did a talent transfer,” said Bell.

“They looked at my scores and said I’d be quite good for track sprints.

“I didn’t really choose it myself, I kind of fell into it, but it’s turned out really well.

“I was doing the multi-event disciplines, lots of sprints, hurdles, which were my favourite events.

“Athletics is quite good to transfer from because it’s about the jumps; you’re quite springy and have lots of power.

“Lots of the girls who have transferred have come from an athletics background.”

Bell’s star was very much on the rise in the world of cycling when the Covid pandemic struck in 2020.

She was a double-champion at the National Track Championships in 2020, winning the 500m time-trial and the keirin, which ultimately earned her place on British Cycling’s programme.

When everything shut down two years ago there was an element of frustration, however it also turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“I was quite lucky in that we already had a couple of weights in our gym, as my mum and dad are quite into sport.

“I had my bike and the good thing about living up north is the roads are a lot clearer, especially during lockdown. I was able to do starts outside.

“It was actually nice doing road rides up north. It’s a lot better than being in the city. It was hard but you have to find ways to get the training done.”

Name: Lauren Bell

D.O.B: 1999

Home town: Forres

Event(s): Women’s individual sprint, team sprint, 500m time trial, keirin

Previous CG experience: None.

Bell is motivated by the chance to represent Scotland, something which does not come around often for elite riders from north of the border.

There is also encouragement at the depth of talent in the Team Scotland squad, with 11 of the 20 athletes female and them entering the women’s team sprint for the first time since 2010.

“There’s a nice feeling about representing Scotland, your home nation. Ever since I was quite young the Commonwealth Games was always the event I hoped I’d do.

“To be selected for it and for it to be in the UK, so my parents and friends can come watch, is nice. Parents, especially when you live up north, drive you everywhere. It’s nice for them to come watch.

“Especially on the women’s side, there’s not been that strength in depth in the sprints. On the endurance side you’ve had Katie Archibald and Neah (Evans).

“It’s good that as a Scottish team we’re able to send female sprinters and hopefully other young girls, if they see us, will get inspired to pick up cycling and get on the track themselves.

“It’s exciting. We train some of the Welsh girls and English girls with British Cycling and now we’re competing against each other.

“Me and Lusia (Steele) live with one of the Welsh girls and there’s banter going about in the house. It’s good to have that friendly rivalry, it makes it fun.”

Alongside Steele and Iona Moir, Bell will carry Scotland’s hopes of medal success in the team sprint but individual events – the time-trial, keirin and sprint – are also on the agenda.

“As many Scottish medals as possible would be ideal. Everyone has got a really good chance, so fingers crossed.

Hear from 2020 @HSBC_UK | National Track Championships women's keirin winner, Lauren Bell 🎥⬇️#TrackChamps pic.twitter.com/WKtMsNdcOa — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) January 25, 2020

“It’s going to be such a surreal moment. There’s something special about competing for Scotland and it being in the UK. The crowd is going to be great and being with your team-mates who are also your friends.

“I went to the athletics when the Games were in Glasgow; me and my mum got tickets so we went to watch the multi-events, like the heptathlon.

“It’s quite funny – back then I probably hadn’t seen a velodrome and probably imagined myself going to the Games for running. Now it’s a total 360 and I’m going for cycling.”