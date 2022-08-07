Commonwealth Games round-up: Pride for Zoey Clark, relay squad and diver Clara Kerr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Commonwealth Games round-up: Pride for Zoey Clark, relay squad and diver Clara Kerr

By Jamie Durent
August 7, 2022, 10:00 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 6:53 am
Scotland's Zoey Clark in action during the heats of the women's 400m. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Scotland's Zoey Clark. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark felt she had done herself proud after making the final of the 400m at the Commonwealth Games.

Clark came eighth in the final in a time of 51.90s in her first final of three Games appearances.

She set off well from the inside lane, closing the gap on her competitors along the back straight but tired as the race entered the final 100m.

It might not have been the result she wanted but Clark feels she has shown progress at each Games she has featured at, since debuting at Glasgow in 2014.

“Lane two is always a bit tricky,” said Clark. “I just needed to keep myself in the race, which I didn’t really do in the semi-final.

“I think I did that but maybe burnt myself out a little bit too soon. I didn’t have the strong finish I had earlier in the competition, which was a bit disappointing. But it’s the Commonwealth Games final, it’s how it goes sometimes.

“It was nice conditions for it and everyone raised their game. It’s nice to see such a competitive field.

“Coming into this competition, making the final was my goal and I’m really thrilled to do that. I definitely think I’ve done myself proud.

“Every single time I’ve come to the Commonwealth Games, I’ve made a little bit more progress. So you never know, if I’m around for the next one, maybe I can do one more.”

Clark was back in action later in the evening for the 4x400m relay, with Scotland taking fourth in a time of 3:30.15.

North sprint trio Alisha Rees, Rebecca Matheson and Taylah Spence came eighth in the women’s 4x100m relay final, alongside Sarah Malone, after qualifying third from their semi-final.

Team Scotland’s women’s 4x100m relay team, left to right: Taylah Spence, Sarah Malone, Alisha Rees and Rebecca Matheson

The quartet set a time of 45.01s in a strong final, which was taken by Nigeria just ahead of England and Jamaica.

“I think there’s lots of positives to take,” said Rees. “We’re a Scottish relay team that made the final of the Commonwealth Games. We’ve really made history.

“Although we’re maybe not as quick as we wanted to, we can go home proud knowing that we’ve made history today.”

Spence added: “It’s been a steep learning curve and to do it with these lasses is superb. We’ve been running against each other for years growing up so to be here as a team, at the Commonwealth Games and making a final, we’re so proud.”

In the aquatics centre, Aberdeen diver Clara Kerr set a personal-best score of 264.00 in the 3m springboard final, to finish 11th.

Clara Kerr in action during the women's 3m springboard preliminary at Sandwell Aquatics Centre. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
Clara Kerr in action during the women’s 3m springboard preliminary at Sandwell Aquatics Centre. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

The 18-year-old took a lot from the experience and she still has one more competition to go, with the mixed synchronised 3m springboard final on Monday alongside Danny Mabbott.

“I’m just so happy,” said Kerr. “To get into a final was amazing and to make the changes I wanted to – it’s exciting to do that in front of friends and family.

“It’s been really great competing against such amazing girls, seeing how they compose themselves and how they compete. It’s been good taking little things from it.

“I’ve been making sure I enjoy it. I came here more for the experience and the more I try enjoy myself, the better the diving goes. I put less pressure on and have fun.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]