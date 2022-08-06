North sprint trio help Scotland through to Games 4x100m relay final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North sprint trio Taylah Spence, Alisha Rees and Rebecca Matheson are through to the final of the women’s 4x100m relay.

Along with Edinburgh’s Sarah Malone, the Scottish quartet came third in their heat in a time of 45.39s to make Sunday’s final.

Matheson, from Keith, and Orkney’s Spence were making their Games debuts and the former got Scotland off to a strong start, before handing over to Torphins’ Rees on the back straight.

Malone took over for the final bend before a strong finish from Spence brought Scotland home behind Jamaica and India.

They will now contest the final at 12.54pm on Sunday, with Nigeria, England, Australia, Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago qualifying from the second semi-final.