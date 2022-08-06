North sprint trio help Scotland through to Games 4x100m relay final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North sprint trio help Scotland through to Games 4x100m relay final

By Jamie Durent
August 6, 2022, 12:47 pm
The Scottish 4x100m relay team who had previously broken the national record at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting. From left, Alisha Rees, Taylah Spence, Sarah Malone and Rebecca Matheson
The Scottish 4x100m relay team who had previously broken the national record at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting. From left, Alisha Rees, Taylah Spence, Sarah Malone and Rebecca Matheson

North sprint trio Taylah Spence, Alisha Rees and Rebecca Matheson are through to the final of the women’s 4x100m relay.

Along with Edinburgh’s Sarah Malone, the Scottish quartet came third in their heat in a time of 45.39s to make Sunday’s final.

Matheson, from Keith, and Orkney’s Spence were making their Games debuts and the former got Scotland off to a strong start, before handing over to Torphins’ Rees on the back straight.

Malone took over for the final bend before a strong finish from Spence brought Scotland home behind Jamaica and India.

They will now contest the final at 12.54pm on Sunday, with Nigeria, England, Australia, Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago qualifying from the second semi-final.

