Callum Law: Have Scotland’s games at Mannofield gone under the radar?

By Callum Law
August 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Scotland supporters watch on at Mannofield. Picture by Wullie Marr
Scotland supporters watch on at Mannofield. Picture by Wullie Marr

Like a simple catch dropped at slip Scotland’s internationals at Mannofield feel like a missed opportunity – but not because of results on the field.

The Saltires continue to be one of the strongest sides among nations who are not full members of the ICC.

With one game left of their Mannofield series – against the USA on Wednesday – and nine matches remaining in the Cricket World Cup League 2 Scotland are comfortably on course to secure a spot in the qualifier for next year’s World Cup.

However, the sparse crowds which they have played in front of in Aberdeen are a sad indictment of Cricket Scotland’s promotion of the national team and the summer game in general.

The sport’s governing body has come under fire after a review published last month found it to be institutionally racist.

Given the damage to the game’s image and reputation as a result of those findings surely now more than ever Cricket Scotland need to be pro-active in trying to promote the game in a positive light and attract people to it.

The review also highlighted a lack of staff in key positions within Cricket Scotland.

It’s clear there are individuals within the organisation who care deeply about the game and want the best for it, but right now they do not appear to have the resources or support to market cricket in the manner it deserves.

Alongside the Press and Journal’s long-standing cricket correspondent Jack Nixon, I have previewed and covered these games.

However, if you are not a reader of this publication in print or online form would you know that international cricket was being played in the north-east?

Promotion of the fixtures both locally and nationally has been underwhelming.

At a local level you could argue that host club Aberdeenshire could have done more to push these games, particularly when three of the Saltires’ key players – Matthew Cross, Kyle Coetzer and Michael Leask – started their careers in the Granite City.

But Shire is a club run by volunteers and when it comes to promoting and marketing the game the buck ultimately stops with the governing body.

Perhaps interest in the north-east – traditionally a cricket stronghold – has also waned.

It’s interesting to note that Scotland’s three fixtures at The Grange in Edinburgh last month – albeit against one the world’s best sides New Zealand – were close to selling out.

But attendances at Mannofield have been well short of that.

Michael Leask, left, is one of the north-east stars in the Scotland team. Picture by Wullie Marr

Pricing could be another factor, particularly during the cost of living crisis, although it could be argued £20 for adults and £10 for children isn’t overly expensive for a whole day of sport.

Whatever the reasons for low attendances it’s a shame that there hasn’t been more interest in these matches which are part of the World Cup qualifying process and feature a Scotland side containing north-east stars playing an exciting brand of cricket.

Aberdeen hosting Scotland internationals isn’t a regular occurrence.

Since the turn of the century the men’s football team have played five friendlies at Pittodrie, while the rugby team staged four games at the same venue between 2005 and 2012.

In comparison international cricket has been a regular feature in the Granite City.

Wednesday’s game against USA will be the 30th Scotland international Mannofield has staged since 2000.

But with meagre crowds will we see international cricket returning to Aberdeen any time soon?

