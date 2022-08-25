Stoneywood Dyce wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister living the dream after big year on the international stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stoneywood Dyce wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister living the dream after big year on the international stage

By Jack Nixon
August 25, 2022, 11:45 am
Ailsa Lister.

Stoneywood Dyce teenager Ailsa Lister has been “living the dream” in a year she made a huge impact on the international scene.

In 2022 she has broken into the Scotland Women’s team, helped the Scotland under-19s reach the World Cup finals in South Africa next year and scored her first international century in the process.

Lister, 18, admits it has been a whirlwind of activity but has found the time to help her club Stoneywood Dyce retain its position in the Eastern Premier, the top league in Scottish club cricket.

“Playing at People’s Park is still as important as ever,” she said. “The club have given me so much support and helped me develop my game. I have also learned so much from Andrew MacLaren, the regular Stoneywood Dyce wicketkeeper.”

The teenager will be in the Scotland squad to play Ireland at the Grange in three games between September 5-8, when they meet Ireland in three warm-up games for the World Cup qualifiers.

Lister’s most recent achievement was with the under-19 team in the Netherlands, where she played in all three games and helped them qualify for next year’s World Cup.

She took the opportunity to improve her considerable batting skills but was surprised to be asked to open the innings for the Scots.

Lucky to have good role models

“I thought I had blown it when I got a second-ball duck, but luckily I compensated in the second game when I scored 111 and then 44 in the third. It was a great experience,” said Lister.

The experience has given her the opportunity to build on the nine caps she has already won for the senior Scotland squad, although she admits that she has much to learn from Sarah Bryce, the current Scotland keeper and vice-captain.

“Sarah is a great wicketkeeper. I am lucky to have, in her and Andrew, such good role models,” she added.

Ailsa Lister with Stoneywood Dyce player-coach Jan Stander

In the short time Lister has been on the international scene, she has played in Spain, Ireland, Dubai and more recently Holland, and has now arranged to go to Australia where she hopes to hone her skills in Perth playing for a local team over the winter.

Next season much of her time will be spent on World Cup business but insists playing for Stoneywood Dyce is still on the agenda, although she confesses turning professional may be an option.

“For that to happen I will almost certainly have to go south of the Border,” said Lister.

Cricket: Ailsa Lister hoping to keep up impressive run of form in debut season with Northern Lights

