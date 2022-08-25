Stoneywood Dyce wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister living the dream after big year on the international stage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoneywood Dyce teenager Ailsa Lister has been “living the dream” in a year she made a huge impact on the international scene.

In 2022 she has broken into the Scotland Women’s team, helped the Scotland under-19s reach the World Cup finals in South Africa next year and scored her first international century in the process.

Lister, 18, admits it has been a whirlwind of activity but has found the time to help her club Stoneywood Dyce retain its position in the Eastern Premier, the top league in Scottish club cricket.

“Playing at People’s Park is still as important as ever,” she said. “The club have given me so much support and helped me develop my game. I have also learned so much from Andrew MacLaren, the regular Stoneywood Dyce wicketkeeper.”

The teenager will be in the Scotland squad to play Ireland at the Grange in three games between September 5-8, when they meet Ireland in three warm-up games for the World Cup qualifiers.

Lister’s most recent achievement was with the under-19 team in the Netherlands, where she played in all three games and helped them qualify for next year’s World Cup.

She took the opportunity to improve her considerable batting skills but was surprised to be asked to open the innings for the Scots.

Lucky to have good role models

“I thought I had blown it when I got a second-ball duck, but luckily I compensated in the second game when I scored 111 and then 44 in the third. It was a great experience,” said Lister.

The experience has given her the opportunity to build on the nine caps she has already won for the senior Scotland squad, although she admits that she has much to learn from Sarah Bryce, the current Scotland keeper and vice-captain.

“Sarah is a great wicketkeeper. I am lucky to have, in her and Andrew, such good role models,” she added.

In the short time Lister has been on the international scene, she has played in Spain, Ireland, Dubai and more recently Holland, and has now arranged to go to Australia where she hopes to hone her skills in Perth playing for a local team over the winter.

Next season much of her time will be spent on World Cup business but insists playing for Stoneywood Dyce is still on the agenda, although she confesses turning professional may be an option.

“For that to happen I will almost certainly have to go south of the Border,” said Lister.