Cricket: Ailsa Lister in Scotland squad for Commonwealth Games qualifier

By Callum Law
January 3, 2022, 2:14 pm
Ailsa Lister is in the Scotland squad for the Commonwealth Games qualifier
Ailsa Lister has been named in the Scotland women’s squad for the Commonwealth Games qualifier later this month.

The Scots will travel to Kuala Lumpur to take on Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Kenya with one place available at the games at Birmingham in the summer.

Wicket-keeper Lister, who is from Huntly but plays for Stoneywood-Dyce, helped Scotland win the ICC T20 World Cup European qualifier in Spain in August.

And the Wildcats – led by captain Kathryn Bryce and coach Mark Coles – will be hoping for more success.

Their campaign begins against hosts Malaysia on January 18 before a meeting with Sri Lanka the following day. Scotland then tackle Kenya on January 22 and Bangladesh on January 23.

Skipper Bryce said: “We’re really looking forward to testing ourselves against teams like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh who’ve been near the top of the world stage for a long time.

“We’ve seen some good progression during our preparation for the tournament so far and while we know it’s going to be challenging, I believe that we are ready and we are going into the tournament with the goal of winning.”

The Scotland squad for the Commonwealth Games qualifier is as follows: Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Kathyrn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (wk), Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Lorna Jack, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Katie McGill, Hannah Rainey.

