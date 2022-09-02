Undefeated Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targets Scottish title shot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Undefeated Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targets Scottish title shot

By Sean Wallace
September 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elgin boxer Andrew Smart is set to compete in the Last Man Standing event.

Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart aims to triumph in a ‘Last Man Standing’ format to set up a Scottish title shot.

The 27-year-old is one of four boxers who will put their undefeated records on the line for a shot at the national belt.

Boasting a flawless record of five wins from five contests Smart will face Paul Deas (1-0-0)  in Inverness on Saturday.

They will battle it out over six rounds at the ‘Thriller in the Chiller’ event at the Inverness Ice Centre.

Then on October 1st  Kyle Boyd (2-0-0) and Robbie Graham (2-0-0) will go head to head at the Lagoon in Paisley.

The winners of each fight will face off before the end of the year over eight rounds to earn the Scottish title shot.

Andrew Smartt (White and Red Shorts) lands a punch against Simas Volosinas.

Northern Sporting Club’s Smart said: “The Last Man Standing is a brilliant format.

“I have been a professional since 2018 and at this stage to compete for a shot at the Scottish title is great.

“During the covid lockdown, I wasn’t sure if I would ever box again because we didn’t know what was happening.

“However I got the hunger back to return to the ring.

“I am expecting a good fight as Dees will be game for it for a couple of rounds.

“Then after that, it will be all me.”

Elgin lightweight Andrew Smart, right, harbours Scottish title ambitions.

Smart’s first fight on the year

When Smart takes to the ring in Inverness it will be his first fight this year.

He last fought when overcoming Jake Osgood on points at the Leisure Centre, Inverness on December 4, 2021.

Since then the welterweight has suffered the frustration of missing out on two scheduled fights.

It was particularly galling for Smart as he missed valuable time with baby daughter Nova whilst training for those fights that never happened.

Andrew Smart (From Elgin, White and Red Shorts) throws a punch against Simas Volosinas.

Smart said: “To have not fought since last December has been frustrating.

“I was set to fight in May but had to withdraw due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Then I was set to fight at the Aberdeen Beach Ballroom in June but the whole show was cancelled.

“It was gutting and it is hard to explain how bad it feels.

“When you are training for a fight you sacrifice so much.

“I have a young daughter now who was born in January.

“As I was training twice a day for the fights in May and June I missed out on a lot with her.

“That was time I could have spent with my daughter.”

Andrew Smart is set to compete in the Last Man Standing competition.

The rise of boxing in the North

Also competing on the bill is undefeated Dingwall lightweight Ben Bartlett, 22, who boasts four wins from four fights.

Smart insists boxing in the North is on the rise.

Ben Bartlett (lleft) in action against Michael Horabin.

He said: “There is a lot of talent in the North at both amateur and professional level.

“It is growing from strength to strength and getting better all the time,

“The crop of Elgin boxers at the moment is phenomenal.

“Aaron Devine has just won the Scottish elite championship and is on the Boxing Scotland programme.”

 

