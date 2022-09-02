Undefeated Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targets Scottish title shot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart aims to triumph in a ‘Last Man Standing’ format to set up a Scottish title shot.

The 27-year-old is one of four boxers who will put their undefeated records on the line for a shot at the national belt.

Boasting a flawless record of five wins from five contests Smart will face Paul Deas (1-0-0) in Inverness on Saturday.

They will battle it out over six rounds at the ‘Thriller in the Chiller’ event at the Inverness Ice Centre.

Then on October 1st Kyle Boyd (2-0-0) and Robbie Graham (2-0-0) will go head to head at the Lagoon in Paisley.

The winners of each fight will face off before the end of the year over eight rounds to earn the Scottish title shot.

Northern Sporting Club’s Smart said: “The Last Man Standing is a brilliant format.

“I have been a professional since 2018 and at this stage to compete for a shot at the Scottish title is great.

“During the covid lockdown, I wasn’t sure if I would ever box again because we didn’t know what was happening.

“However I got the hunger back to return to the ring.

“I am expecting a good fight as Dees will be game for it for a couple of rounds.

“Then after that, it will be all me.”

Smart’s first fight on the year

When Smart takes to the ring in Inverness it will be his first fight this year.

He last fought when overcoming Jake Osgood on points at the Leisure Centre, Inverness on December 4, 2021.

Since then the welterweight has suffered the frustration of missing out on two scheduled fights.

It was particularly galling for Smart as he missed valuable time with baby daughter Nova whilst training for those fights that never happened.

Smart said: “To have not fought since last December has been frustrating.

“I was set to fight in May but had to withdraw due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Then I was set to fight at the Aberdeen Beach Ballroom in June but the whole show was cancelled.

“It was gutting and it is hard to explain how bad it feels.

“When you are training for a fight you sacrifice so much.

“I have a young daughter now who was born in January.

“As I was training twice a day for the fights in May and June I missed out on a lot with her.

“That was time I could have spent with my daughter.”

The rise of boxing in the North

Also competing on the bill is undefeated Dingwall lightweight Ben Bartlett, 22, who boasts four wins from four fights.

Smart insists boxing in the North is on the rise.

He said: “There is a lot of talent in the North at both amateur and professional level.

“It is growing from strength to strength and getting better all the time,

“The crop of Elgin boxers at the moment is phenomenal.

“Aaron Devine has just won the Scottish elite championship and is on the Boxing Scotland programme.”